Solihull Moors boss Liam McDonald was content with his side earning a point at Dagenham & Redbridge, despite letting a three-goal lead slip at Victoria Road.

In their final game before Christmas, Daggers were stunned as Moors took a 3-0 lead inside 25 minutes.

Though the Essex club hit back twice before the break, Solihull appeared to have sewn the win up by netting early in the second half.

Daggers again struck twice late on in the second period to earn a share of the spoils, but despite giving up a comfortable position in the match, McDonald was satisfied with the visitors’ display.

“Against Dagenham, we should have won the game, but we could have lost it as well,” said the 31-year-old.

“We’re either all in or we’re all out, so to defend like we did for the last couple of minutes, because it is going to be difficult when they have their tails up, was great.

“Make no mistake, Dagenham are in the play-offs for a reason and they are trying to get out of this league.

“Dagenham are a massive club, so for us to compete like we did against them, and match them fitness wise, was good.

“I’m not pleased with the result because I felt we should have won, but I’m pleased for my players as they have a belief now that if we had played anyone outside the top six or seven, we win the game.”

One man who caused Daggers problems all afternoon was Solihull forward Omari Sterling-James, who scored twice for the visitors.

But McDonald was happy with his attacker’s display at Victoria Road and now hopes he goes on to trouble other National League defences.

“Omari is at a stage in his development where he needs consistency, and he will get that,” added the Moors boss.

“I had him at Redditch United before he went to Cheltenham Town and he needs to get consistent, and I’ll make sure he does for us.

“If he’s consistent, we’re going to be winning football matches. He took his goals well and I was pleased for him, he just has to be consistent.”