Seven Dagenham & Redbridge players sign new deals

17:12 07 February 2017

Fejiri Okenabirhie of Dagenham & Redbridge and Theo Vassell of Chester (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Fejiri Okenabirhie of Dagenham & Redbridge and Theo Vassell of Chester (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Daggers extend contracts of Fejiri Okenabirhie, Matt Robinson, Andre Boucaud, Corey Whitely, Elliot Justham, Tyrique Hyde and Joe White

Dagenham & Redbridge have announced seven players have agreed extensions to their current contracts at Victoria Road.

First-team squad members Fejiri Okenabirhie, Matt Robinson, Andre Boucaud, Corey Whitely and Elliot Justham all look set to extend their stay with Daggers after penning fresh terms.

Also signing new contracts are academy duo Tyrique Hyde and Joe White, who have both featured for the first team this campaign.

In a press release issued by a club, no official dates are given regarding the new expiry dates of the contracts, though it does state Boucaud’s deal has been extended by a year.

And Still is confident the seven players signing contract extensions will continue to play a key part in Daggers’ progress over the coming seasons.

He told the club website: I want to be able to look back in seven or eight years like I did when I was here before and we had two promotions, lots of players sold and the club had done its job on and off the pitch, and that it what I want to create once again.”

