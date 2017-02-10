Search

Advanced search

Ryman North: Hornchurch boss Jimmy McFarlane happy to take any kind of win against Great Wakering Rovers

16:00 10 February 2017

Hornchurch manager Jimmy McFarlane gives the thumbs up (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Hornchurch manager Jimmy McFarlane gives the thumbs up (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Urchins boss wants all three points to enhance promotion push and does not care how they come

Comment

Hornchurch manager Jimmy McFarlane says results are now more important than performances in the Ryman North ahead of the trip to Great Wakering Rovers tomorrow (Saturday).

Urchins head into this weekend’s clash just three places and six points off leaders Maldon & Tiptree, with only 12 games to go in the season.

Despite their lofty position, the Bridge Avenue outfit have at times found the going tough against teams near the bottom, with Rovers currently propping up the standings.

That is something that has McFarlane slightly worried about the trip to Burroughs Park, but he remains confident Hornchurch will continue their good form.

“The sleepless nights for me started on Tuesday!” joked McFarlane. “In all seriousness though, we’ve only lost one of our last 21 matches in the league.

“We have to continue that form this weekend, and we know we cannot take Great Wakering lightly.

“I’d love a similar result to the 3-0 win we had against them earlier in the season, but even a scrappy 1-0 win would do me now.

“Results are vital now and more important than the performance, so I’d take a scrappy 1-0 win in every game until the end of the season, like any manager.”

Away from Hornchurch’s trip to Great Wakering, there is a huge game at the top of the standings as Maldon host third-placed Thurrock.

It is a game that will play into Urchins’ hands should they win at Rovers, with at least one of their rivals set to drop points.

And McFarlane admits that with the business end of the season fast approaching, he is starting to take an interest in games involving sides who are chasing promotion.

“It starting to get tight at the top and I’ve had a look at everyone’s run-in to see who has the best and who has the worst,” he added.

“To be fair, it doesn’t matter much as everyone can slip-up regardless of who they are playing against.

“Maldon have some big games to come, like this weekend, but we have to focus on us.”

Following the weekend’s match, Hornchurch host Ryman Premier side Dulwich Hamlet in the quarter-finals of the Ryman League Cup.

With his side chasing promotion, McFarlane would be forgiven for rotating his squad to avoid any unnecessary injuries, but the Urchins boss says that will not be the case.

“I’ve never been a fan of rotating my squad – what’s the point in changing a winning side?” he said.

“Everyone should be fit enough and then it is a case of picking the players who are in form.

“I’ve always felt that ‘rotation’ is something that has been devised by Premier League managers looking for an excuse when things go wrong.”

Keywords: Premier League Thurrock

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ilford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ilford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ilford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Ilford Sports News

Daggers ready to exorcise Southport demons

17:00 Ned Keating
Luke Howell and Andre Boucaud of Dagenham & Redbridge celebrate the win over Chester (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Daggers suffered an embarrassing night on their last trip to the Sandgrounders

Holland helps West Ham hit back for point

16:14 Joel Summers at Victoria Road
West Ham's under-23s take to the field with Leicester for the Premier League 2 Cup tie at Dagenham & Redbridge

West Ham U23 2 Leicester City U23 2

Busy away-day schedule will be fine says Ilford boss Fenn

16:00 George Sessions
Ilford manager Allan Fenn (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

The Foxes only play once at Cricklefield Stadium during the rest of February, but have another four away games

McFarlane happy to take any kind of win at Rovers

16:00 Ned Keating
Hornchurch manager Jimmy McFarlane gives the thumbs up (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Urchins boss wants all three points to enhance promotion push and does not care how they come

Wanstead and Woodford News

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Most read sport

London title for Fairbairn’s Riaz

New London champion Tahaa Riaz (Fairbairn) with beaten finalist Sammin Mohammed (Northolt)

Foxes must do ‘professional job’ at FC Romania

Sipho Mtyanda scored a hat-trick for Ilford in their win over London Bari (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Redbridge kids catch the eye

Redbridge youngsters face the camera after competing in the London Youth Games cross-country event (pic: Team Redbridge).

Maguire-Drew: Bench role spurred me on to get winner

Jordan Maguire-Drew of Dagenham & Redbridge celebrates scoring the winner against Chester (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

East London Runners get on track

East London Runners Alexandra Rutishauser-Perera and Maud Hodson at the Essex & Eastern Indoor Championships
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Ilford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now