Ryman North: Hornchurch boss Jimmy McFarlane happy to take any kind of win against Great Wakering Rovers

Hornchurch manager Jimmy McFarlane gives the thumbs up (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Urchins boss wants all three points to enhance promotion push and does not care how they come

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hornchurch manager Jimmy McFarlane says results are now more important than performances in the Ryman North ahead of the trip to Great Wakering Rovers tomorrow (Saturday).

Urchins head into this weekend’s clash just three places and six points off leaders Maldon & Tiptree, with only 12 games to go in the season.

Despite their lofty position, the Bridge Avenue outfit have at times found the going tough against teams near the bottom, with Rovers currently propping up the standings.

That is something that has McFarlane slightly worried about the trip to Burroughs Park, but he remains confident Hornchurch will continue their good form.

“The sleepless nights for me started on Tuesday!” joked McFarlane. “In all seriousness though, we’ve only lost one of our last 21 matches in the league.

“We have to continue that form this weekend, and we know we cannot take Great Wakering lightly.

“I’d love a similar result to the 3-0 win we had against them earlier in the season, but even a scrappy 1-0 win would do me now.

“Results are vital now and more important than the performance, so I’d take a scrappy 1-0 win in every game until the end of the season, like any manager.”

Away from Hornchurch’s trip to Great Wakering, there is a huge game at the top of the standings as Maldon host third-placed Thurrock.

It is a game that will play into Urchins’ hands should they win at Rovers, with at least one of their rivals set to drop points.

And McFarlane admits that with the business end of the season fast approaching, he is starting to take an interest in games involving sides who are chasing promotion.

“It starting to get tight at the top and I’ve had a look at everyone’s run-in to see who has the best and who has the worst,” he added.

“To be fair, it doesn’t matter much as everyone can slip-up regardless of who they are playing against.

“Maldon have some big games to come, like this weekend, but we have to focus on us.”

Following the weekend’s match, Hornchurch host Ryman Premier side Dulwich Hamlet in the quarter-finals of the Ryman League Cup.

With his side chasing promotion, McFarlane would be forgiven for rotating his squad to avoid any unnecessary injuries, but the Urchins boss says that will not be the case.

“I’ve never been a fan of rotating my squad – what’s the point in changing a winning side?” he said.

“Everyone should be fit enough and then it is a case of picking the players who are in form.

“I’ve always felt that ‘rotation’ is something that has been devised by Premier League managers looking for an excuse when things go wrong.”