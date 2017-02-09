Search

On-loan winger Jordan Maguire-Drew praises Dagenham & Redbridge boss John Still for faith in him

17:00 09 February 2017

Jordan Maguire-Drew of Dagenham & Redbridge celebrates scoring the winning goal against Chester (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Jordan Maguire-Drew of Dagenham & Redbridge celebrates scoring the winning goal against Chester (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Daggers forward grabbed winner against Chester last weekend

On-loan Dagenham & Redbridge winger Jordan Maguire-Drew has paid tribute to the faith placed in him by boss John Still this season.

Maguire-Drew thanked Still after scoring a stoppage-time winner for Daggers in a dramatic 3-2 victory at home to Chester on Saturday.

With the Essex club trailing 2-1 midway through the second half, the Daggers boss rolled the dice by bringing on Maguire-Drew for the experienced Luke Guttridge.

It was a gamble that paid off with the Brighton & Hove Albion teenager scoring the winner in the fourth minute of stoppage time after Corey Whitely levelled from the spot earlier.

And Maguire-Drew was pleased to make such a vital impact, adding that Still sent him on with some simple words of advice.

“John told me to be positive, to try and win us the game, which I did, so it paid off,” said the 19-year-old attacker.

“I’ve been working hard in training and putting in even more work now we have a full-strength squad.

“It’s a great squad, so I can’t thank John enough for his trust in me.

“A big part of my game is my end product; the shots, the crosses, the set-pieces – I find that easy.

“What I’m learning here a lot is the defensive side: how to stay back, how to grind out games, but I had no doubt in my head I would finish the chance I got.”

Maguire-Drew’s late winner would no doubt have pleased the fans at Victoria Road, who have taken to the loanee brilliantly this season.

After the match, the teenager was seen posing for selfies with supporters who were keen to thank him for his late strike.

But Maguire-Drew says he is keen to repay the fans even further this season by helping Daggers seal promotion back to the Football League.

“I can’t thank the fans enough, they’ve all taken me in like I’m one of their own,” he added.

“That’s why I want to keep

playing as much as I can.

“I want to get the club back in the Football League where it belongs, and where the fans deserve to be as they’ve been excellent week in, week out, both at home and away.”

Maguire-Drew’s late goal last weekend may see the young forward get back into the starting XI at Southport in the National League on Saturday, having also started on the bench at Tranmere Rovers the previous weekend.

And the 19-year-old believes he pressed home his claim for a start against Chester as he hopes to convince Still to reinstate him in his line-up.

“I’d like to think I’ve done all I can to start at Southport. It’s about working hard in training this week,” he said.

