On-loan Dagenham & Redbridge defender Shaun Donnellan learning fast after arriving from West Bromwich Albion

Shaun Donnellan of Dagenham & Redbridge

Baggies centre-back says he has vast array of experienced players to acquire knowledge from at Daggers

Shaun Donnellan believes he has already picked up things from his new Dagenham & Redbridge team-mates, despite having been at the club for less than a month.

The 20-year-old linked up with the Essex club at the start of the year on a three-month loan from West Bromwich Albion.

The versatile youngster made his debut at centre-back in the 3-0 win at home to Braintree Town, while his second appearance came in central midfield a week later as Daggers won 4-0 away at North Ferriby United.

Both positions are packed full of talented players such as Scott Doe, Andre Boucaud and Luke Guttridge, so it comes as little surprise that Donnellan has already learned new things.

“I’ve picked up things from all the lads, they’re all really good talkers, so hopefully I can pick up little things here and there,” said Donnellan.

“You can only play your own game and everyone is different so I won’t change my game, but I’ll try to learn and pick up things here and there.”

Prior to joining Daggers this month, Donnellan had endured a difficult loan spell with League Two side Stevenage and also took part in the EFL Trophy with West Brom’s under-23s.

The centre-back played in all three games for the Baggies as they finished bottom of Southern Group H, losing all three matches without scoring a single goal.

Earlier this season, Jordan Maguire-Drew, who is on loan at Victoria Road from Championship outfit Brighton & Hove Albion, said he felt he was learning more with Daggers than he would be if he was just playing in the EFL Trophy.

And it seems Donnellan shares the sentiments of his new team-mate, admitting the matches lacked the intensity of proper men’s football, which he is now experiencing with Daggers.

“The EFL Trophy was good, but we had a young team, so it was difficult. If we had played our best team, then it would have been more of a match,” he added.

“We did well, in the first game we played Millwall and had a real good go, but the other two games, it didn’t feel like we were in it. They had a bit too much, and I think Jordan is right, it’s good, but you’re not playing with senior boys.

“The difference is picking up little things here and there in training, which is different to training with under-23s.”