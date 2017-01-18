Search

Advanced search

On-loan Dagenham & Redbridge defender Shaun Donnellan learning fast after arriving from West Bromwich Albion

16:00 18 January 2017

Shaun Donnellan of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Shaun Donnellan of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Baggies centre-back says he has vast array of experienced players to acquire knowledge from at Daggers

Comment

Shaun Donnellan believes he has already picked up things from his new Dagenham & Redbridge team-mates, despite having been at the club for less than a month.

The 20-year-old linked up with the Essex club at the start of the year on a three-month loan from West Bromwich Albion.

The versatile youngster made his debut at centre-back in the 3-0 win at home to Braintree Town, while his second appearance came in central midfield a week later as Daggers won 4-0 away at North Ferriby United.

Both positions are packed full of talented players such as Scott Doe, Andre Boucaud and Luke Guttridge, so it comes as little surprise that Donnellan has already learned new things.

“I’ve picked up things from all the lads, they’re all really good talkers, so hopefully I can pick up little things here and there,” said Donnellan.

“You can only play your own game and everyone is different so I won’t change my game, but I’ll try to learn and pick up things here and there.”

Prior to joining Daggers this month, Donnellan had endured a difficult loan spell with League Two side Stevenage and also took part in the EFL Trophy with West Brom’s under-23s.

The centre-back played in all three games for the Baggies as they finished bottom of Southern Group H, losing all three matches without scoring a single goal.

Earlier this season, Jordan Maguire-Drew, who is on loan at Victoria Road from Championship outfit Brighton & Hove Albion, said he felt he was learning more with Daggers than he would be if he was just playing in the EFL Trophy.

And it seems Donnellan shares the sentiments of his new team-mate, admitting the matches lacked the intensity of proper men’s football, which he is now experiencing with Daggers.

“The EFL Trophy was good, but we had a young team, so it was difficult. If we had played our best team, then it would have been more of a match,” he added.

“We did well, in the first game we played Millwall and had a real good go, but the other two games, it didn’t feel like we were in it. They had a bit too much, and I think Jordan is right, it’s good, but you’re not playing with senior boys.

“The difference is picking up little things here and there in training, which is different to training with under-23s.”

Related articles

Keywords: Andre Boucaud Jordan Maguire-Drew Scott Doe Luke Guttridge Braintree Town

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ilford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ilford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ilford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Ilford Sports News

Donnellan: Daggers must keep hold of Hawkins

18:00 Ned Keating
Oliver Hawkins of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Daggers forward has been the subject of interest from a trio of Championship clubs

Reyburn: Win made return more enjoyable

17:00 Ned Keating
Wanstead celebrate a try against Ilford Wanderers earlier in the season (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Herons closed gap to leaders Harlow with bonus-point win

Donnellan learning fast on Daggers loan

16:00 Ned Keating
Shaun Donnellan of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Baggies centre-back says he has vast array of experienced players to acquire knowledge from at Daggers

NBA Global Games are a big hit again

15:30 Ned Keating at The O2 Arena
Denver Nuggets Kenneth Faied (right) and Indiana Pacers Kevin Seraphin (left) during the NBA Global Game at the O2 Arena, London (pic Adam Davy/PA)

London hosted its sixth regular season game last Thursday, which was another sell-out

Wanstead and Woodford News

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Defroand earns GB hockey call-up

Former Coopers pupil Emily Defroand has been named in the Great Britain women's squad for the new Olympic cycle

O’s place several experienced players on transfer list

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Alex Cisak tackles Exeter City forward Reuben Reid (pic: Simon O'Connor).

West Ham skipper looks to move on after Payet mutiny

West Ham United's Mark Noble

Massey issues rallying cry after O’s edged out

Gavin Massey celebrates after equalising for Leyton Orient at Portsmouth (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Manor ‘really happy’ with Sheppard

Nick Sheppard in action for Eton Manor earlier in the season (pic: Martin Pearl).
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Ilford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now