North Ferriby United boss Steve Housham: Dagenham & Redbridge were just more clinical

17:00 10 January 2017

Sam Ling of Dagenham & Redbridge and Curtis Bateson of North Ferriby United (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Sam Ling of Dagenham & Redbridge and Curtis Bateson of North Ferriby United (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Daggers fortunate to triumph by four goals, according to Villagers manager

North Ferriby United boss Steve Housham believes Dagenham & Redbridge’s 4-0 win in the National League was not a fair reflection of the match between the sides at Grange Lane.

A brace from Oliver Hawkins and goals for Fejiri Okenabirhie and Luke Guttridge helped Daggers move to within three points of leaders Lincoln City with the win.

However, before Okenabirhie struck the opener, Reece Thompson missed an open goal for the Villagers, leaving Housham to rue what might have been.

“I didn’t think the game was really a 4-0 scoreline, but they were just more clinical than us in front of goal,” the North Ferriby boss told the Hull Daily Mail.

“We pushed them back for the first 12 minutes and if Thompson had scored the game may have been different.

“Their goals came on the counter-attack and showed the quality of their players. Perhaps we could have defended them a little better.

“We gave it a go and have played worse and won. I told the lads at half-time to play with pride and they certainly did that.”

Thompson’s miss proved to be costly for North Ferriby as within a matter of minutes, Okenabirhie netted for Daggers.

With the score only 2-0, Thompson also had appeals for a penalty turned down with the Villagers forward claiming he was held on the floor by Daggers stopper Elliot Justham.

And Housham admits he was surprised referee Steven Rushton waved away his side’s claims for a spot kick.

“Reece had a great chance to put us ahead when he took it around the keeper and I’m not sure how he didn’t get a penalty, their keeper held him down,” Housham told North Ferriby’s website.

