North Ferriby United 0 Dagenham & Redbridge 4: Oliver Hawkins brace helps Daggers crush Villagers

Fejiri Okenabirhie of Dagenham & Redbridge scores the opening goal at North Ferriby United (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

National League: North Ferriby United 0 Dagenham & Redbridge 4 (Okenabirhie 15, Hawkins 17, 64, Guttridge 34)

Oliver Hawkins of Dagenham & Redbridge is congratulated after scoring the second goal at North Ferriby United (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo) Oliver Hawkins of Dagenham & Redbridge is congratulated after scoring the second goal at North Ferriby United (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Oliver Hawkins netted twice for Dagenham & Redbridge in a convincing 4-0 at North Ferriby United in the National League.

After a difficult start where the Villagers dominated, Daggers led by three goals at half-time as Fejiri Okenabirhie, Hawkins and Luke Guttridge all netted.

And the tall forward added his second after the break to complete a comfortable afternoon for the Essex side, who maintained their 100 per cent record in 2017.

Daggers made two changes for the trip to Grange Lane, with Andre Boucaud away on international duty and Corey Whitely suffering from a slight hamstring injury.

Luke Guttridge of Dagenham & Redbridge is congratulated after scoring the third goal at North Ferriby United (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo) Luke Guttridge of Dagenham & Redbridge is congratulated after scoring the third goal at North Ferriby United (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Okenabirhie replaced Whitely in the line-up, making his first start since picking up an injury himself against Macclesfield Town on October 22.

Craig Robson was also injured in that match, but took Boucaud’s place in the side, which in turn saw Josh Staunton pushed into midfield alongside Frankie Raymond.

Despite the gulf between the sides in the table, promotion-chasing Daggers often struggled to get out of their half early on against the relegation-threatened Villagers.

With 11 minutes gone, the Essex club looked likely to concede when a mix-up at the back allowed striker Reece Thompson to round Elliot Justham.

With an open goal at his mercy, the North Ferriby forward somehow shot wide as Daggers no doubt breathed a huge sigh of relief.

Three minutes later, Thompson’s strike partner Curtis Bateson whipped in a delightful ball from the left which evaded everybody when all it needed was a touch for a goal.

Against the run of play, it was Dagenham & Redbridge who took the lead in the 15th minute when Okenabirhie marked his first start since October 22 with his first goal since the same day.

The former Arsenal youngster swept the ball into the net past a helpless Rory Watson after a splendid ball had been delivered into the box to give Daggers the lead.

The Victoria Road side doubled their lead two minutes later when Oliver Hawkins netted his 16th goal of the season.

The ex-Hemel Hempstead Town forward’s effort from inside the box cannoned in off the underside of the crossbar to put Daggers in complete control with little more than a quarter of an hour on the clock.

Six minutes later, there were shouts for a penalty from North Ferriby, but referee Steven Rushton was unmoved.

Daggers were once again being put under pressure, with Connor Oliver’s deflected strike drawing a save from Justham on the half-hour mark.

A minute later, the Yorkshire club went close once more, but Mark Gray headed a cross from Taron Hare over the bar.

Again, though, Daggers rode the storm and pulled further clear in the 34th minute when Luke Guttridge netted his second goal in as many games.

The playmaker, who was wearing the skipper’s armband once again in the absence of Scott Doe, slammed his shot past Watson and into the top corner to enhance Daggers’ position.

With four minutes left until half-time, Justham was called upon once more to keep out Levi Sutton’s 18-yard shot after a good passage of play from North Ferriby.

Daggers, though, were able to maintain their three-goal advantage into the break as they searched for back-to-back wins for the first time since November.

Nine minutes into the second half, good footwork from Bateson allowed the Villagers forward to get a shot away, but again Justham was comfortably behind it.

Daggers right-back Sam Ling was being cause all kinds of problems by Bateson, who went close again less than a minute later showing more fast feet.

With 19 minutes gone in the second half, Hawkins added his second of the match – the first time he had scored multiple goals in match since his hat-trick at Solihull Moors in September.

With the game wrapped up, there was a chance for boss John Still to play the Donnellan brothers together for the first time

In the 89th minute, Leo replaced Raymond to partner Shaun in midfield as the Donnellans the first siblings to play for Daggers since the Steins.

The duo saw out the final moments of the win, and Daggers will hope no momentum is lost with their next game not until January 21 at home to Bromley.

North Ferriby (4-4-2): Watson; Topliss (Armstrong 82), Gray, Middleton, Hare; Oliver, Fallowfield (Kendall 65), Sutton, Emerton; Bateson, Thompson

Subs: Stamp, Cooke, Skelton

Daggers (4-2-3-1): Justham; Ling, Robson, Staunton, Widdowson; S Donnellan, Raymond (L Donnellan 89); Maguire-Drew (Heard 87), Guttridge, Okenabirhie (White 81); Hawkins

Subs: Cousins, Benson

Attendance: 453

Referee: Steven Rushton