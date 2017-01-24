Jordan Maguire-Drew only too happy to extend Dagenham & Redbridge loan until the end of the season

Jordan Maguire-Drew of Dagenham & Redbridge and Taron Hare of North Ferriby United (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Daggers will keep Brighton & Hove Albion winger until the end of the current campaign

Winger Jordan Maguire-Drew says it was an easy decision to extend his loan spell with Dagenham & Redbridge until the end of the National League season.

Since arriving on an initial six-month loan from Brighton & Hove Albion in the summer, the teenager has made his presence felt, netting nine goals in all competitions.

Maguire-Drew’s initial loan was due to expire on January 7, but Daggers announced earlier this month they had negotiated a deal until the end of the season.

And now he is at Victoria Road until the culmination of the National League campaign, the winger hopes to crown his time with Daggers by winning promotion to the Football League

“Everyone has welcomed me in with open arms on and off the pitch, from the fans to the players,” said Maguire-Drew.

“I can’t thank them enough, so I just want to push on now and win promotion with this club, which would be nice.”

Maguire-Drew was speaking after Saturday’s National League game at home to Bromley had been postponed just two-and-a-half hours before kick-off.

The match was set to be Daggers’ first since January 7, but their return to action must now wait until they visit Tranmere Rovers on Saturday.

And having worked hard in training, Maguire-Drew admits it was frustrating to see the game with the Ravens fall foul of the cold weather.

“We’d prepared well and I thought we were going to push on and get a win ahead of going to Tranmere,” he added.

“It’s disappointing the game was called off, but we have to move on and focus on the Tranmere match.”

“It’s going to be a tough game at Tranmere, but we’ll prepare well and do all we can to get the three points.

“The team is training well, so I think we’ll be fine when we take to the pitch.”