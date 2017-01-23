Search

Jake Sheppard keen to get Dagenham & Redbridge promoted after joining on loan from Reading

16:00 23 January 2017

Defender Jake Sheppard has joined Dagenham & Redbridge on loan from Reading until the end of the season





Reading defender Jake Sheppard says he wants to help Dagenham & Redbridge win promotion from the National League after joining on loan until the end of the season.

The deal to bring Sheppard to Victoria Road was announced last Friday, along with the confirmation that midfielder Jake Howells has joined on a free transfer, agreeing an 18-month contract.

Sheppard joins a club well positioned to challenge for the National League title over the remainder of the campaign, and the Scotland youth international is confident the Essex club can return to the Football League at the first attempt.

“The first aim is to get promoted and we have a good chance of doing that,” said the 19-year-old.

“We’re fourth in the league and only six points off top. Winning promotion is the first thing in the gaffer’s mind too, and it’s a real good bunch of lads here.

“It’s a very strong group and we definitely have it in the locker to win promotion.”

Sheppard’s arrival adds depth to the right-back area, which has looked a little slim at times this season.

With injuries to both Sam Ling and Curtley Williams, left-back Joe Widdowson has at times been forced to switch flanks.

The arrival of Sheppard, though, should bring an end to those woes, but the teenager is confident he will do more than just fill a problem position.

“I’m a direct full-back that likes to get forward and put balls into the box,” added Sheppard.

“You have the likes of ‘Hawks’ (Oliver Hawkins) who is great at getting on the end of crosses, so it should be good to get some assists for him.”

