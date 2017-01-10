How Twitter viewed Dagenham & Redbridge’s National League success at North Ferriby United

Dagenham & Redbridge players huddle after the win at North Ferriby United (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Fans and players took to the social media site after Daggers triumph at Grange Lane

After starting 2017 with back-to-back wins, Dagenham & Redbridge players and fans alike took the Twitter to praise the squad following their 4-0 National League success at North Ferriby United.

Daggers were put under pressure early on, with Villagers forward Reece Thompson missing an open goal, before Fejiri Okenabirhie calmed the nerves with the opening goal in the 15th minute.

The former Arsenal youngster was joined on the scoresheet by forward Oliver Hawkins just two minutes later, while Luke Guttridge struck 11 minutes before half-time to ensure the Essex club led by three at the break.

Hawkins added a second in the 64th minute to wrap up the convincing victory, which took Daggers to within three points of leaders Lincoln City, though the Imps do have two games in hand.

It was an impressive result for Daggers against a North Ferriby side who had conceded only 38 goals in 27 league games before Saturday as John Still’s men recorded back-to-back wins for the first time since November.