Essex Senior League: Ilford stretch unbeaten run in league to four games with win over Basildon United

Ilford manager Allan Fenn (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Essex Senior League: Ilford 3 (Killingback (2), Nelson) Basildon United 0

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ilford ended 2016 on a high with a convincing 3-0 success at home to Basildon United in the Essex Senior League.

The Foxes went into the game on the back of a three-game unbeaten run in the league after beating leaders Barking 2-1 on Saturday.

Joe Killingback got the hosts off to a flyer, almost literally, with a stunning 30-yard drive that almost ripped the goal out of the ground.

Luke Thomas went close to doubling Ilford’s lead just before the break, but saw his effort pushed over the bar by the Bees stopper.

Early in the second half, Sipho Mtyanda was next to go close for the Foxes with a free-kick from 20 yards to just went over the bar.

Wale Odedoyin was another who was unlucky not to add to the Cricklefields club’s lead, heading over from a corner.

Soon after, Mtyanda went close again, but his shot from a tight angle smashed against the post.

Chance after chance fell Ilford’s way, with substitute Eden Nelson next to far off target before he finally added a second.

Nelson took the ball around the Basildon keeper before slotting home to calm some of manager Allan Fenn’s nerves.

And the win was completed just a few minutes later when the Foxes were awarded a spot kick which was converted by Killingback.

It was a successful end to the calendar year for Ilford, who are next in action on January 4 in the Gordon Brasted Memorial Trophy at Stansted.