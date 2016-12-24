Dagenham & Redbridge to recall Magnus Okuonghae for trip to Braintree Town

Daggers centre-back was on the bench for last weekend’s draw with Solihull Moors

Magnus Okuonghae could be set for a return to the Dagenham & Redbridge starting XI at Braintree Town as John Still looks to bolster his defence.

Last time out against Solihull Moors, Daggers conceded four with Joe Widdowson at right-back and Frankie Raymond at left-back.

Though the duo excelled in those unnatural positions earlier in the season, they struggled against Moors and with so many injuries for Daggers, the only way to rectify that would be recalling Okuonghae.

The experienced centre-back would likely come in for Raymond, with Josh Staunton moving out to the right and Widdwson to the left.

Elsewhere, injuries also mean it is likely to be a case of as you were for Daggers, who are chasing a fourth straight away win in the league.

It means Elliot Justham remains in goal, with Scott Doe the other centre-back, while Andre Boucaud and Tyrique Hyde will anchor the midfield.

Corey Whitely and Jordan Maguire-Drew will occupy the flanks, with Luke Guttridge in the number 10 role behind striker Oliver Hawkins.

Curtley Williams (knee), Craig Robson (knee), Matt Robinson (broken leg), Luke Howell (knee) and Luke Pennell (ACL) are all absent.

However, there is an outside chance to Fejiri Okenabirhie and Sam Ling may be passed fit enough to take their place on the bench.

Probable XI: Justham; Staunton, Doe, Okuonghae, Widdowson; Boucaud, Hyde; Whitely, Guttridge, Maguire-Drew; Hawkins.