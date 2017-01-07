Search

Dagenham & Redbridge team news: Scott Doe to serve final game of two-match ban at North Ferriby United

08:00 07 January 2017

Scott Doe of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Scott Doe of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Daggers skipper also missed Monday’s win over Braintree Town

Dagenham & Redbridge must do without skipper Scott Doe at North Ferriby United this weekend as he serves the final game of a two-match ban.

Doe was sent off for two bookable offences at Braintree Town on Boxing Day, and though it usually carries a tariff of a one-game suspension, because it was the defender’s second dismissal of the season, it was extended by a match.

Recent loan addition Shaun Donnellan was thrust straight into the starting XI in Doe’s absence in the return match against the Iron on Monday and helped the defence keep a clean sheet, so looks likely to fill in again.

Daggers must also work out how to replace Andre Boucaud at Grange Lane, with the midfielder away on international duty with Trinidad & Tobago.

Scott Heard looks the most likely candidate to come in for the 32-year-old and is set to line up alongside Frankie Raymond.

However, depending on the match fitness of Fejiri Okenabirhie, who returned after two months out against Braintree, boss John Still could opt for a different tact.

Okenabirhie may come in on the wing, allowing Corey Whitely to move inside and Luke Guttridge to drop deeper, just like he did at Dover Athletic.

Given that Okenabirhie only came on for the final nine minutes on Monday, though, it appears this option is unlikely.

Elsewhere, Daggers are expected to name the same line-up with Elliot Justham in goal and Sam Ling, Josh Staunton and Joe Widdowson in defence.

Jordan Maguire-Drew will operate mainly on the right wing, looking to supply crosses for forward Oliver Hawkins.

Craig Robson should be fit to take a seat on the bench, but Curtley Williams (knee), Matt Robinson (broken leg), Luke Howell (knee) and Luke Pennell (ACL) will all miss out.

Probable XI: Justham; Ling, Staunton, Donnellan, Widdowson; Heard, Raymond; Maguire-Drew, Guttridge, Whitely; Hawkins.

