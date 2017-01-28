Search

Dagenham & Redbridge team news: Jake Sheppard set for debut at Tranmere Rovers

08:00 28 January 2017

Defender Jake Sheppard has joined Dagenham & Redbridge on loan from Reading until the end of the season (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Youngster joined Daggers on loan last week

Jake Sheppard could make his first appearance for Dagenham & Redbridge this weekend when they make the trip to Tranmere Rovers in the National League.

The young full-back joined on loan from Reading last Friday, but was unable to make his bow for Daggers the following day after the clash with Bromley was called off.

Still intimated after the postponement that Sheppard would have started against the Ravens, so it seem likely he will do on Merseyside at the expense of Sam Ling.

Skipper Scott Doe is set to return form a two-match ban at Prenton Park, partnering Craig Robson at centre-back, with Josh Staunton dropping out.

Andre Boucaud is another set for a recall and could partner Luke Guttridge in midfield, which proved a successful pairing at Dover Athletic at the start of December.

Should Guttridge drop a little deeper, that would allow the fit-again Corey Whitely to play in the number 10 role behind striker Oliver Hawkins.

Keeper Elliot Justham, left-back Joe Widdowson and wingers Jordan Maguire-Drew and Fejiri Okenabirhie are all likely to keep their starting berths.

Luke Howell and Jake Howells may make the bench after recent injuries, but Curtley Williams (knee), Matt Robinson (broken leg) and Luke Pennell (ACL) will all miss out.

Probable XI: Justham; Sheppard, Doe, Robson, Widdowson; Boucaud, Guttridge; Maguire-Drew, Whitely, Okenabirhie; Hawkins

Keywords: Corey Whitely Luke Howell Josh Staunton Jordan Maguire-Drew Luke Guttridge Andre Boucaud Joe Widdowson Oliver Hawkins National League Reading

