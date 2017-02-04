Search

Advanced search

Dagenham & Redbridge team news: Daggers unlikely to tinker squad much to face Chester

08:00 04 February 2017

Dagenham & Redbridge manager John Still (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Dagenham & Redbridge manager John Still (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Daggers finally have selection decisions of the good kind to make

Comment

Dagenham & Redbridge boss John Still may be reluctant to make changes to face Chester after such an important success away to Tranmere Rovers last week.

Still now has so many players to pick from, key men such as Jordan Maguire-Drew and Scott Doe could only make the bench at Prenton Park.

However, the pair could be set for a return to the starting XI as Daggers try to keep everyone happy.

With key games to come in the next few weeks, Doe is in need of game time having played less than a minute since Boxing Day, so could come in for Shaun Donnellan.

Luke Guttridge, meanwhile, may be rested because of those upcoming important matches, with Jordan Maguire-Drew ready and able to step in.

Otherwise, it should be a case of as you were, with Elliot Justham in goal, shielded by Jake Sheppard, Craig Robson and Joe Widdowson in defence.

Andre Boucaud and Frankie Raymond will link up in midfield again, with Corey Whitely and Fejiri Okenabirhie looking to lay on chances for forward Oliver Hawkins.

Jake Howells may be fit enough to be named among the substitutes following a knee operation, but Curtley Williams (knee), Matt Robinson (broken leg) and Luke Pennell (ACL) will all miss out.

Daggers: Justham; Sheppard, Doe, Robson, Widdowson; Boucaud, Raymond; Maguire-Drew, Whitely, Okenabirhie; Hawkins

Related articles

Keywords: Corey Whitely Scott Doe Frankie Raymond Jordan Maguire-Drew Luke Guttridge Andre Boucaud Joe Widdowson John Still Oliver Hawkins

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ilford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ilford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ilford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Ilford Sports News

Daggers unlikely to tinker

08:00
Dagenham & Redbridge manager John Still (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Daggers finally have selection decisions of the good kind to make

Golf Foundation launches ‘Skills for Life’ awards

07:30
The Golf Foundation is launching a new skills for life awards scheme (pic Leaderboard Photography)

Scheme to champion good values of sport

O’s boss ready for challenge

Yesterday, 18:30 Exclusive by George Sessions
Danny Webb is the new manager of Leyton Orient (pic: Simon O'Connor).

33-year-old discusses the influence of his father David Webb and how he’s worked his way up at Leyton Orient

Upton Barks: I’m buzzing for Belfast return

Yesterday, 17:30
Anto Upton in action in one of his earlier fights (pic Nicky Nunn)

Anto Upton talks boxing in our new column

Wanstead and Woodford News

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Kelly ‘due to train’ with O’s this week

Liam Kelly in action for Leyton Orient earlier this season at Barnet (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Ilford make it nine unbeaten

Ilford manager Allan Fenn (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Fenn seeks different outcome this time around

Ilford manager Allan Fenn (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Ilford manager excited to have packed fixture list in February

Ilford manager Allan Fenn (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Ian’s frustrated as Manor suffer at Priorians to slip down table

Nick Sheppard in action for Eton Manor earlier in the season (pic: Martin Pearl).
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Ilford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now