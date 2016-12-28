Dagenham & Redbridge striker Oliver Hawkins unaffected by transfer speculation

Daggers top scorer has been linked with a move away in January

Oliver Hawkins says he is only focused on playing for Dagenham & Redbridge despite a number of reports linking the forward with a move away from the club in the January transfer window.

Already this month, both the Sun and the Daily Star have published articles suggesting the 24-year-old Hawkins could be the next non-league talent to make it big, with the latter also stating Corey Whitely was another in line for a move.

But Hawkins, who was subject to interest from Championship clubs in August, says he is not reading too much into the hype.

“I focus on the football, any other thing I don’t really pay attention to,” said the six foot four inch tall attacker.

“I just want to carry on with my training and games, just get on with football and get results and points with Dagenham.”

January marks an important milestone for Hawkins, having arrived at the start of 2016 from Hemel Hempstead Town for a club record fee.

Though he struggled with the Essex club in League Two initially, the striker has since gone on to become a leading light since relegation to the National League in the summer.

In 20 games at the end of last season, Hawkins scored just the one goal; in 25 matches this term, he already has 13.

Against Solihull Moors earlier this month, Hawkins scored one and set up two other Daggers goals in a 4-4 draw.

And the tall striker credits his development into a leading man with training alongside some highly-experienced players.

“As every day goes by with training and as I’m getting older, I’m learning more from players like ‘Benno’ (Paul Benson), ‘Gutts’ (Luke Guttridge) and ‘Boucs’ (Andre Boucaud),” he added.

“They’re all older players who have experience, so I want to keep learning from them, get stronger and progress.”

Hawkins’ goals have helped put Daggers into play-off contention in the National League, with John Still’s men among a clutch of clubs vying to get into the Football League.

The attacker has already stated in previous interviews this season that he is aware how important his goals could be in Daggers’ bid to return to League Two at the first attempt.

Should Hawkins depart in January, the pressure is likely to fall on Benson to lead the line in a promotion bid.

But the club’s top scorer seems happy to acknowledge that perhaps the best way to get back into the Football League is with Daggers than risking a move to another club.

“My main target is getting Dagenham up and get as many goals as possible, that’s what I’m looking forward to,” he said.