Dagenham & Redbridge should be wary of improvements from Bromley, says Ravens boss Neil Smith

18:00 19 January 2017

Fejiri Okenabirhie of Dagenham & Redbridge and Jack Holland of Bromley during September's National League match between the sides (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Fejiri Okenabirhie of Dagenham & Redbridge and Jack Holland of Bromley during September's National League match between the sides (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Daggers host Ravens this weekend, but their boss has not been best pleased

Dagenham & Redbridge should be braced for a response from Bromley in their National League encounter this weekend, according to Ravens boss Neil Smith.

Daggers entertain the south Londoners on Saturday, with Bromley having lost their last three matches in all competitions.

The Ravens’ latest defeat was a 2-1 loss at home to Welling United of the National League South in the FA Trophy, which had Smith asking for more from his players.

“The boys have to respond. We had a chat and we were very disappointed,” the Bromley boss told the club’s website after the game.

“It’s going to be a tough game and I want to stop the rot against a time who are flying high.

“They have players who can score goals, so we know it’s going to be tough. I need characters now to role up their sleeves.”

Daggers will hoping to make the most of Bromley’s recent struggles come Saturday, and may be in a position to do so with the Ravens ravaged by injury.

And though he is not using it as an excuse, Smith believes that may be a factor behind his team’s poor form since the turn of the year.

“It’s been very tough with probably only 11 fit players and three subs, so I’ve had to bring in a couple of younger players to make the bench. It shows we are thin on the ground.”

