Search

Advanced search

Dagenham & Redbridge set new date for Bromley match after postponement

17:32 23 January 2017

The Traditional Builders Stand at Victoria Road (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

The Traditional Builders Stand at Victoria Road (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Daggers will now host Ravens on February 21 at 7.45pm

Comment

Dagenham & Redbridge have confirmed their National League match at home to Bromley will now take place on February 21 at 7.45pm following Saturday’s postponement because of a frozen pitch.

The decision to call the match off on Saturday came just two-and-a-half hours before kick-off, with National League rules stipulating a need for the rearranged tie to take place within 42 days of the initial date.

Daggers will now host the Ravens on February 21, between their home match with Guiseley on February 18 and their trip to title rivals Lincoln City on February 25.

The club also apologised to fans of both clubs for Saturday’s postponement in a statement which read: “We would again like to take this opportunity to apologise to both home and away supporters for Saturday’s postponement, especially those who felt 12.30pm was slightly late (to call it off).

“However, the referee wanted to leave the decision as late as possible in an effort to give the ground staff the best opportunity to get the match playable.

“He was able to do this due to the relatively short distance between the clubs. Obviously an earlier decision would have been sought had the opposition been travelling a longer distance.”

Keywords: National League

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ilford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ilford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ilford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Ilford Sports News

Dagenham & Redbridge set new date for Bromley match after postponement

40 minutes ago Ned Keating
The Traditional Builders Stand at Victoria Road (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Daggers will now host Ravens on February 21 at 7.45pm

Old Loughts leave it late to beat Ipswich

42 minutes ago
Old Loughts' Lisa Posnett takes on two Ipswich players

Old Loughts 1 Ipswich 0

Sheppard keen to get Daggers promoted after joining on loan

16:00 Ned Keating
Defender Jake Sheppard has joined Dagenham & Redbridge on loan from Reading until the end of the season (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Royals full-back has joined Daggers until the end of the season

Gazi staying positive even after late loss

15:00 George Sessions
Barkingside's David Laird looks to get past a Sporting Bengal United defender (pic: Tim Edwards).

Mile End Stadium club dominated second half against their local rivals, but failed to clear their lines and were punished

Wanstead and Woodford News

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Ross happy with Motormen performance despite defeat

Redbridge joint managers Ricky Eaton and Dave Ross (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Classy FC Romania down Redbridge

Redbridge joint-manager Ricky Eaton (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Ilford hope to arrest falling player numbers before it’s too late

An Ilford Wanderers player looks on (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Orient maintain cushion above relegation zone

Leyton Orient midfielder Michael Collins tries his luck from outside the area at Portsmouth (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Still disappointed with postponement, but understands decision

Referee Dean Treleaven inspects the pitch at Victoria Road before making the decision to call off the game between Dagenham & Redbridge and Bromley (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Ilford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now