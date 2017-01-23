Dagenham & Redbridge set new date for Bromley match after postponement

Daggers will now host Ravens on February 21 at 7.45pm

Dagenham & Redbridge have confirmed their National League match at home to Bromley will now take place on February 21 at 7.45pm following Saturday’s postponement because of a frozen pitch.

The decision to call the match off on Saturday came just two-and-a-half hours before kick-off, with National League rules stipulating a need for the rearranged tie to take place within 42 days of the initial date.

Daggers will now host the Ravens on February 21, between their home match with Guiseley on February 18 and their trip to title rivals Lincoln City on February 25.

The club also apologised to fans of both clubs for Saturday’s postponement in a statement which read: “We would again like to take this opportunity to apologise to both home and away supporters for Saturday’s postponement, especially those who felt 12.30pm was slightly late (to call it off).

“However, the referee wanted to leave the decision as late as possible in an effort to give the ground staff the best opportunity to get the match playable.

“He was able to do this due to the relatively short distance between the clubs. Obviously an earlier decision would have been sought had the opposition been travelling a longer distance.”