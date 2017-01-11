Dagenham & Redbridge reject Swindon Town bid for Oliver Hawkins

Oliver Hawkins of Dagenham & Redbridge celebrates his second goal at North Ferriby

Daggers received offer from Robins for their forward last week

Dagenham & Redbridge are understood to have turned down a six-figure bid for striker Oliver Hawkins from League One outfit Swindon Town.

The Essex club received the substantial offer for their top scorer in writing last week, but rejected it amid interest from Championship clubs Ipswich Town, Brighton & Hove Albion and Nottingham Forest.

Though the Championship trio are yet to make any official approach, it is believed the Suffolk club have made several enquiries regarding the availability of Hawkins.

January was always expected to be a difficult month for Daggers to keep hold of the 24-year-old forward, who was the subject of Football League interest in the summer.

Hawkins has 17 goals for the Victoria Road outfit in all competitions, with his latest two coming at North Ferriby United in the National League on Saturday.

It is believed Daggers are yet to receive any enquiries for forward Corey Whitely, who was also said to have suitors in the National League.

But with plenty of time remaining in the current transfer window, Daggers may yet have to fend off more offers for two of their key players this season.