Search

Advanced search

Dagenham & Redbridge reject Swindon Town bid for Oliver Hawkins

10:30 11 January 2017

Oliver Hawkins of Dagenham & Redbridge celebrates his second goal at North Ferriby (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Oliver Hawkins of Dagenham & Redbridge celebrates his second goal at North Ferriby (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Daggers received offer from Robins for their forward last week

Comment

Dagenham & Redbridge are understood to have turned down a six-figure bid for striker Oliver Hawkins from League One outfit Swindon Town.

The Essex club received the substantial offer for their top scorer in writing last week, but rejected it amid interest from Championship clubs Ipswich Town, Brighton & Hove Albion and Nottingham Forest.

Though the Championship trio are yet to make any official approach, it is believed the Suffolk club have made several enquiries regarding the availability of Hawkins.

January was always expected to be a difficult month for Daggers to keep hold of the 24-year-old forward, who was the subject of Football League interest in the summer.

Hawkins has 17 goals for the Victoria Road outfit in all competitions, with his latest two coming at North Ferriby United in the National League on Saturday.

It is believed Daggers are yet to receive any enquiries for forward Corey Whitely, who was also said to have suitors in the National League.

But with plenty of time remaining in the current transfer window, Daggers may yet have to fend off more offers for two of their key players this season.

Related articles

Keywords: Corey Whitely Oliver Hawkins Football League National League

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ilford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ilford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ilford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Ilford Sports News

It was not a good start to 2017 bemoans Manor coach Connors

4 minutes ago George Sessions
Eton Manor's Chris Smith tackles a Ruislip opponent with Barney Newbury offering support (pic: Martin Pearl).

Tries from Max Murray, Nick Shephard and Michael Eghan were not enough to prevent a defeat at west Londoners

East London Runners enjoy Essex Cross-Country Championships

34 minutes ago
East London Runners' men at the Essex Cross-Country Championships

Members make first appearances of 2017

Edwards: Relegation is a serious threat for O’s

10:30 George Sessions
Leyton Orient manager Andy Edwards looks on from the touchline against Barnet (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Former Southend United defender discusses fitness of Sam Dalby and Sandro Semedo and east Londoners inconsistency

Ilford target Wadham win

09:00 Elvin Mensah
Ilford manager Allan Fenn (left) and goalkeeper coach Dave Morgan look on (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

The Foxes were left frustrated at home to FC Romania last weekend after conceding a penalty two minutes from time to draw 2-2

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Ilford pay penalty as points are shared

The main stand at Cricklefield Stadium, the home of Ilford (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

LOFT call on Becchetti to sell O’s and it looks like he will

Leyton Orient president Francesco Becchetti (second row, middle) looks on with head of recruitment Rob Gagliardi, chief operating officer Vito Miceli and chief executive Alessandro Angelieri in the first row (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient player ratings: Bees sting O’s after mistakes

Barnet substitute Jamal Campbell-Ryce lobs the ball over Leyton Orient goalkeeper Alex Cisak which hit the crossbar and resulted in Curtis Weston putting in the rebound (pic: Simon O'Connor).

McMillan: London game just like any other

Head Coach Nate McMillan (second left) of Indiana Pacers (pic: Ron Hoskins/NBAE via Getty Images)

Orient boss in dark over Simpson’s future

Leyton Orient captain Robbie Weir congratulates Jay Simpson on his goal against Accrington Stanley with Sandro Semedo behind the pair (pic: Simon O'Connor).
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Ilford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now