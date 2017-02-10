Search

Advanced search

Dagenham & Redbridge ready to exorcise demons at Southport

17:00 10 February 2017

Luke Howell and Andre Boucaud of Dagenham & Redbridge celebrate the win over Chester (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Luke Howell and Andre Boucaud of Dagenham & Redbridge celebrate the win over Chester (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Daggers suffered an embarrassing night on their last trip to the Sandgrounders

Comment
Luke Howell was sent off the last time Dagenham & Redbridge made the trip to Southport (pic: Greig Bertram/TGSPHOTO)Luke Howell was sent off the last time Dagenham & Redbridge made the trip to Southport (pic: Greig Bertram/TGSPHOTO)

Dagenham & Redbridge return to the scene of one of the worst nights in their history this weekend when they visit Southport in the National League tomorrow (Saturday).

When Daggers last made the trip to Haig Avenue, they went down 2-0 to the Sandgrounders in an FA Cup first round replay in November 2014.

Luke Howell was dismissed in the first half that night, but will be unable to venture to the north west this time having injured his thigh.

But as one of just two players currently at the the Essex club who played that night, the 30-year-old has been telling his team-mates what to expect when they take to the pitch at Southport.

Former Dagenham & Redbridge assistant manager Warren Hackett argues with away fans at the full-time whistle on the last trip to Southport (pic: Greig Bertram/TGSPHOTO)Former Dagenham & Redbridge assistant manager Warren Hackett argues with away fans at the full-time whistle on the last trip to Southport (pic: Greig Bertram/TGSPHOTO)

“I’ve warned a few of the boys that it’s going to be a really tough game,” said Howell.

“The facilities aren’t great, the pitch wasn’t that great and their players will be right up for it.

“It’s a very hard game to play in and a very difficult place to play at.

“Our away form is good and I’m confident we can adapt to different situations, like playing on tough pitches.”

Daggers will likely head into this weekend’s match with little idea of what to expect after the Sandgrounders appointed a new manager on Wednesday.

Andy Preece will take charge of Southport for the first time this weekend, and Howell expects that to boost the Merseyside club.

“We’re concentrating on ourselves, but when you have a new manager like Southport do, they have nothing to lose,” added the former Lincoln City man.

“They are all trying to make sure they fight for their place and that they are in the new manager’s team.

“Southport will have a bit extra, but the boys are focussed on what we’re going to do.”

Howell will no doubt be disappointed to miss out this weekend having only returned at the end of January from a knee injury that had kept him out since the end of October.

Before that, Howell also missed the first month of the season with a different knee injury and the ex-Gillingham midfielder admits the current season has been one of his most agonising to date.

“It’s been the most frustrating season of my career and it’s been very tough,” he said.

“To come back from the injury with my right knee and do the same with my left knee was hard enough, but it happens in football.

“It’s one of those coincidences and I have to move on and try to get back playing as soon as I can.”

Despite his injury hell, Howell was able to bring up his 150th appearance for the club during last week’s dramatic 3-2 win at home to Chester.

But the Daggers midfielder admits the landmark occasion caught him a little by surprise.

“I wasn’t too sure it was my 150th game, I thought I was a few short so I must have got my numbers wrong!” he added.

Related articles

Keywords: Luke Howell National League Gillingham Chester Lincoln City Southport

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ilford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ilford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ilford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Ilford Sports News

Daggers ready to exorcise Southport demons

17:00 Ned Keating
Luke Howell and Andre Boucaud of Dagenham & Redbridge celebrate the win over Chester (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Daggers suffered an embarrassing night on their last trip to the Sandgrounders

Holland helps West Ham hit back for point

16:14 Joel Summers at Victoria Road
West Ham's under-23s take to the field with Leicester for the Premier League 2 Cup tie at Dagenham & Redbridge

West Ham U23 2 Leicester City U23 2

Busy away-day schedule will be fine says Ilford boss Fenn

16:00 George Sessions
Ilford manager Allan Fenn (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

The Foxes only play once at Cricklefield Stadium during the rest of February, but have another four away games

McFarlane happy to take any kind of win at Rovers

16:00 Ned Keating
Hornchurch manager Jimmy McFarlane gives the thumbs up (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Urchins boss wants all three points to enhance promotion push and does not care how they come

Wanstead and Woodford News

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Most read sport

London title for Fairbairn’s Riaz

New London champion Tahaa Riaz (Fairbairn) with beaten finalist Sammin Mohammed (Northolt)

Foxes must do ‘professional job’ at FC Romania

Sipho Mtyanda scored a hat-trick for Ilford in their win over London Bari (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Redbridge kids catch the eye

Redbridge youngsters face the camera after competing in the London Youth Games cross-country event (pic: Team Redbridge).

Maguire-Drew: Bench role spurred me on to get winner

Jordan Maguire-Drew of Dagenham & Redbridge celebrates scoring the winner against Chester (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

East London Runners get on track

East London Runners Alexandra Rutishauser-Perera and Maud Hodson at the Essex & Eastern Indoor Championships
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Ilford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now