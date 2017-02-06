Dagenham & Redbridge player ratings: Late show is great show for Daggers

Corey Whitely of Dagenham & Redbridge levels the score from the penalty spot against Chester (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Joel Summers provides the players ratings following the 3-2 National League success at home to Chester

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jordan Maguire-Drew of Dagenham & Redbridge and Liam Roberts of Chester (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo) Jordan Maguire-Drew of Dagenham & Redbridge and Liam Roberts of Chester (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

In a thrilling encounter, Dagenham & Redbridge fought back very late on to defeat 10-man Chester 3-2 and the Essex club managed to keep their winning start to 2017.

In a match that had absolutely everything, Daggers didn’t have their greatest performance by any means and their defence should have done better for both goals conceded, but they proved too strong for the Blues in the end.

After star striker Oliver Hawkins missed an early penalty, Jake Sheppard scored the only goal in the first half. Going into the final few minutes of the match, the Essex club were 2-1 down but, after Chester’s Johnny Hunt was sent off for a deliberate handball, Corey Whitely scored the resulting penalty and Jordan Maguire-Drew slammed in the winner in the dying moments to get the Victoria Road club their fourth consecutive win.

Elliot Justham (6) - The goalkeeper was helpless for both Chester goals and wasn’t really called into action apart from that. Didn’t do much wrong, but wasn’t troubled too much either.

Fejiri Okenabirhie of Dagenham & Redbridge and Theo Vassell of Chester (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo) Fejiri Okenabirhie of Dagenham & Redbridge and Theo Vassell of Chester (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Jake Sheppard (8) - The young Reading loanee scored his first goal for the Daggers with sublime half-volley from 20 yards and was very solid at right-back. Nothing much went through his side of the pitch and he showed a lot of energy throughout the game.

Craig Robson (6.5) - The big defender got his head to absolutely everything he possibly could and his distribution from the back was good as always, but the defence was guilty for not clearing the ball for both Chester goals.

Shaun Donnellan (6) - Didn’t look as assured as Robson at the back, but he didn’t do much wrong despite the Chester goals. Daggers will have to think about bringing back captain Scott Doe to the starting team for a bit more solidity though.

Joe Widdowson (5.5) - The left-back was fairly solid in the first half, but after the break, the two goals from Chester started down on his flank and he should have done better.

Frankie Raymond (6) - The holding midfielder wasn’t hugely involved in the game, but when he was needed, he looked calm and accomplished as always.

Andre Boucaud (6.5) - Similar to Raymond, Boucaud didn’t have much to do, but he mostly looked forward with his passing and was very good on the ball.

Corey Whitely (8.5) - The winger grabbed his ninth goal of the season from the penalty spot to draw the Daggers level and he was a constant nuisance to the Chester back four.

Luke Guttridge (5.5) - The stand-in captain didn’t have his best game and nothing really seemed to come off for him even though he tried hard. He was subbed off halfway through the second 45 minutes and it proved to be a good decision from manager John Still.

Fejiri Okenabirhie (7) - The lightning-quick forward was the player of the first half until Sheppard’s goal as he terrorised Theo Vassell down the right-hand side, winning the early penalty. In the second half, he quietened down and was replaced 15 minutes before the final whistle.

Oliver Hawkins (5) - Daggers’ top goalscorer missed the early penalty and let the ball go to one of the Chester players for the first goal. He won most of his headers but he definitely didn’t have one of his best performances this season.

Substitutes:

Luke Howell for Raymond 62 (6) - He brought more energy into the midfield, but didn’t have a massive effect on the outcome of the game.

Jordan Maguire-Drew for Guttridge 62 (8) - The fast and energetic midfielder troubled the Chester defence from when he came on and he scored the winning goal very late on to take his tally to 10 for the season so far

Paul Benson for Okenabirhie 76 (7) - The striker came on as another big aerial presence up front and he saw his fantastic header rebound off the bar straight to Maguire-Drew who thumped home the winner.