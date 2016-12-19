Search

Advanced search

Dagenham & Redbridge midfielder Tyrique Hyde pleased to get first goal for club against Solihull Moors

15:00 19 December 2016

Tyrique Hyde is congratulated after scoring the second goal for Dagenham & Redbridge against Solihull Moors (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Tyrique Hyde is congratulated after scoring the second goal for Dagenham & Redbridge against Solihull Moors (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Daggers teenager netted second goal for hosts in 4-4 National League draw with Moors

Comment
Tyrique Hyde scored the second goal for Dagenham & Redbridge against Solihull Moors (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)Tyrique Hyde scored the second goal for Dagenham & Redbridge against Solihull Moors (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Dagenham & Redbridge midfielder Tyrique Hyde says it was a proud moment to score his first goal for the club on Saturday, but would have liked a win to have gone with it.

The teenager scored Daggers’ second goal against Solihull Moors in a thrilling National League encounter that ended 4-4 at Victoria Road.

Hyde’s goal came with four minutes left in the first half as he coolly slotted home from just inside the area, and though there were plenty of Moors defenders around him, the midfielder admitted it felt like he had enough time to pick his spot.

“The world seemed to stop! After the first touch, it seemed I had a lot of time to slot the ball away,” said the son of former Watford player and Jamaica international Micah.

“It was nice to score in front of the Traditional Builders Stand because my family were in it and so were the youth team.

“Without the boys and my family, I wouldn’t be here, so I was glad to score in front of them.”

The goal capped a wonderful afternoon for the young Hyde, who was also making his first league start.

And the 17-year-old admits there was a mix of emotions when he was told he would be starting against Solihull.

“I found out on Friday I would be starting, so I was a bit nervous,” revealed Hyde.

“It was mixed emotions to be fair, I was nervous and excited all at the same time.

“I went out there, just tried to play my game and the goal was a bonus.”

Related articles

Keywords: National League

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ilford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ilford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ilford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Ilford Sports News

Cox returns to Brisbane Road with Crawley

17:00 George Sessions
Dean Cox celebrates after scoring deep into stoppage time for Leyton Orient at Northampton Town last season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Monday’s League Two fixture offers O’s supporters a chance to bid farewell to ex-player, but the focus at 1pm has to be on winning three points

Reyburn: Wanstead are right on track

16:00 Ned Keating
Wanstead score their fourth try against Ilford Wanderers (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Herons currently second in the table heading into 2017

Fenn pleased to end 2016 in style

15:11 Ned Keating
Ilford manager Allan Fenn (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Foxes recorded a comfortable success over Bees

Bilic: Payet is fully committed to West Ham

14:30 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
West Ham United's Dimitri Payet reacts to a challenge from Hull City's Robert Snodgrass during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Hammers boss Slaven Bilic says he expects star Frenchman Payet to stay at West Ham in January

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Fenn hails Ilford after win

Barking's Omari Delgado tries to find a way through against Ilford (pic Terry Gilbert)

Ilford’s Fenn aiming to sting Bees

Action from Ilford's clash at Barking recently (pic: Terry Gilbert).

Gulfer pleased with point against Romania

Barkingside manager Gursel Gulfer (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Drapers Field’s Wallace wins award

Drapers Field duty manager Lisa Wallace (right) receives the London Sports Venue Manager of the Year from MyLocalPitch co-founder Jamie Foale (pic: MyLocalPitch)

Eaton happy as Redbridge put things right

Ricky Eaton, joint manager of Redbridge (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Ilford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now