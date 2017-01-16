Search

Dagenham & Redbridge midfielder Leo Donnellan believes brother Shaun has settled in nicely after joining on loan from West Bromwich Albion

11:00 16 January 2017

Shaun Donnellan of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Shaun Donnellan of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

The Donnellans became first siblings since the Pipers to feature in same game for Daggers earlier this month

Leo Donnellan of Dagenham & Redbridge in pre-season action at Romford (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)Leo Donnellan of Dagenham & Redbridge in pre-season action at Romford (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Dagenham & Redbridge midfielder Leo Donnellan says his brother Shaun has bedded in well after the centre-back joined on a three-month loan from West Bromwich Albion.

Shaun, 20, moved to Daggers at the start of the month and has helped the Essex club keep clean sheets in their two National League games since, playing the full 90 minutes against both Braintree Town and North Ferriby United.

And sibling Leo believes that may in part be down to how quickly Shaun has settled in to his new surroundings with the Essex club.

“All the lads here are good lads and have taken a liking to Shaun and he’s fitted in well,” said Leo, 18.

“In the two games Shaun has played, he’s come in and done very well. Hopefully Shaun keeps pushing on and it’s nice to watch him play.

“It’s nice to see a familiar face in the team and hopefully both he and the team can keep doing well.”

Leo came on to play alongside his brother in midfield for the final few minutes at North Ferriby United earlier this month, marking the first time two siblings had featured in the same match for Daggers since Lenny and Chris Piper.

However, it is not the first time that the Donnellans have played together, with the pair enjoying a loan spell at Worcester City at the end of last season, with Shaun joining from the Baggies and Leo moving from his then-club Queens Park Rangers.

Now they have linked up at the same side again, but the older of the brothers insists it is a shock to be lining up alongside Leo once again.

“It wasn’t planned! Leo came here first on trial and the gaffer liked him. One of (Daggers boss) John Still’s scouts then saw me play in an under-23 game, so it was nothing planned,” added Shaun.

“I’m here because I want loan experience, but that’s how it happened. I was playing under-23 football to get a loan, and funnily enough Dagenham came up. It’s a good opportunity and how it panned out.”

