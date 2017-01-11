Dagenham & Redbridge midfielder Andre Boucaud suffers two losses with Trindidad & Tobago

Andre Boucaud of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Daggers veteran sees hopes of reaching 2017 Gold Cup end

Dagenham & Redbridge midfielder Andre Boucaud endured a difficult week with Trinidad & Tobago as they were eliminated from qualification for this summer’s Gold Cup.

The Soca Warriors were involved in a three-team group to decide fifth place in the Caribbean Cup.

The victors would then progress to a play-off with the fifth-placed team from the Copa Centroamericana for the final Gold Cup berth.

Also in the group were Haiti and Suriname, but Trinidad enjoyed home advantage with all matches taking place at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva.

Boucaud started the first match against Suriname on the bench last Wednesday, but was brought on for the final 11 minutes with his country 1-0 down after Guno Kwasie had scored.

Tyrone Charles levelled for the Soca Warriors with eight minutes remaining to take the tie to extra time, but Ivanildo Rozenblad struck the winner in 110th minute as Suriname won 2-1.

Boucaud played the entire match against Haiti on Sunday, but Trinidad lost 4-3 after extra-time despite a hat-trick for Sheldon Winchester.

The 32-year-old will now return to Daggers and will hope to feature at home to Bromley on January 21.