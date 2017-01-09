Search

Advanced search

Dagenham & Redbridge manager John Still in for former Luton Town midfielder Jake Howells

10:30 09 January 2017

Dagenham & Redbridge manager John Still (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Dagenham & Redbridge manager John Still (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Daggers boss managed Howells, who was released by Eastleigh last week, at Hatters

Comment

Dagenham & Redbridge are close to agreeing terms with midfielder Jake Howells following his release from National League rivals Eastleigh last week.

Howells left League Two side Luton Town, where he was previously managed by John Still, in the summer before moving to the Spitfires.

Despite making 15 appearances in all competitions and scoring one goal, the 25-year-old ended his stay at the Silverlake Stadium by mutual consent last week.

It appears he won’t be without a club for long, though, as Daggers are believed to be close to signing Howells on an 18-month contract.

With the deal expected to be confirmed at some point later this week, the left-sided player, who can also play in defence, is expected to compete for the wide berths along with Fejiri Okenabirhie, Jordan-Maguire-Drew and Corey Whitely.

Howells scored the first goal of Still’s reign at the Hatters, netting in a 1-0 Conference win at Stockport County back in March 2013 and will hope to get on the scoresheet as swiftly with Daggers.

Keywords: John Still Corey Whitely National League Luton Town

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ilford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ilford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ilford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Ilford Sports News

Housham: Daggers just more clinical than North Ferriby

Yesterday, 17:00 Ned Keating
Sam Ling of Dagenham & Redbridge and Curtis Bateson of North Ferriby United (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Daggers fortunate to triumph by four goals, according to Villagers manager

Old Loughts miss out at Indoor League event

Yesterday, 16:00
Old Loughtonians Ross Bloss

Men’s hopes ended by three straight losses

Barnet had to ‘keep calm’ after goalless first half

Yesterday, 15:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient defender Yvan Erichot battles with Barnet forward John Akinde (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Eames and Henry Newman full of praise for former Dagenham & Redbridge defender Ricardo Santos following brace in east London

Leyton Orient player ratings: Bees sting O’s after mistakes

Yesterday, 12:00
Barnet substitute Jamal Campbell-Ryce lobs the ball over Leyton Orient goalkeeper Alex Cisak which hit the crossbar and resulted in Curtis Weston putting in the rebound (pic: Simon O'Connor).

George Sessions provides player ratings following the 3-1 defeat to Barnet at Brisbane Road in League Two

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Ilford pay penalty as points are shared

The main stand at Cricklefield Stadium, the home of Ilford (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

LOFT call on Becchetti to sell O’s and it looks like he will

Leyton Orient president Francesco Becchetti (second row, middle) looks on with head of recruitment Rob Gagliardi, chief operating officer Vito Miceli and chief executive Alessandro Angelieri in the first row (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient player ratings: Bees sting O’s after mistakes

Barnet substitute Jamal Campbell-Ryce lobs the ball over Leyton Orient goalkeeper Alex Cisak which hit the crossbar and resulted in Curtis Weston putting in the rebound (pic: Simon O'Connor).

McMillan: London game just like any other

Head Coach Nate McMillan (second left) of Indiana Pacers (pic: Ron Hoskins/NBAE via Getty Images)

Orient boss in dark over Simpson’s future

Leyton Orient captain Robbie Weir congratulates Jay Simpson on his goal against Accrington Stanley with Sandro Semedo behind the pair (pic: Simon O'Connor).
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Ilford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now