Dagenham & Redbridge hand Joe White first professional contract

Daggers youngster has impressed both academy side this season

Dagenham & Redbridge striker Joe White has signed his first professional deal with the club after impressing this season, signing until June 2018.

The second year scholar has been involved in plenty of matchday squads this campaign and made his debut in the FA Cup first round replay defeat at Halifax Town.

Though he is yet to feature in the National League White also came off the bench to feature in the FA Trophy clash with Worthing and has been in prolific form for the academy side.

And boss John Still revealed he was only too pleased to offer White professional terms with Daggers, with the deal lasting 18 months.

“We’ve watched Joe quite a bit this year and he has done very well, we’ve been very pleased with his performances and how he conducts himself,” Still told the club website.

“When he has come into the first team squad, he’s not looked out of place.

“Although he is still a youth much like Tyrique Hyde we felt it was the right thing to do to include him in with the first team squad.”