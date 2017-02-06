Dagenham & Redbridge forward Jordan Maguire-Drew spurred on by not starting to score winning goal against Chester

Jordan Maguire-Drew of Dagenham & Redbridge celebrates scoring the winner against Chester

On-loan Daggers attacker disappointed not to start against the Blues, but hopes to have forced his way back into starting XI with goal

Jordan Maguire-Drew of Dagenham & Redbridge is congratulated after scoring the winner against Chester (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo) Jordan Maguire-Drew of Dagenham & Redbridge is congratulated after scoring the winner against Chester (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

On-loan Dagenham & Redbridge winger Jordan Maguire-Drew says he used the frustration of not starting the last two matches to score the winner against Chester in the National League on Saturday.

Normally one of the first names on the team sheet, the Brighton & Hove Albion youngster was named among the substitutes away to Tranmere Rovers last weekend as well as at home to the Blues.

With Daggers 2-1 down on Saturday despite Jake Sheppard’s first goal for the club, Maguire-Drew was introduced from the bench.

His impact was a winning one as he netted in the fourth minute of stoppage time to snatch all three points after Corey Whitely had earlier levelled from the spot.

And the 19-year-old forward was delighted to show why he should be starting with such a vital goal.

“I was disappointed I started as a substitute, both at Tranmere and against Chester, but I used it to fuel me,” said Maguire-Drew.

“When I came on, I wanted to be positive and get the winner, which I did luckily.

“I used the frustration of not playing in a positive way and it’s something I’m going to go through in my career.

“Hopefully after that goal, I can start at Southport and continue to push on and help the club get promotion.”

Before Maguire-Drew was introduced to the action, it looked to be one of those days for Daggers where little went their way.

Oliver Hawkins had missed an early penalty before Sheppard opened the scoring, but the Victoria Road side gifted Chester two soft goals which saw the Blues take the lead.

Daggers may also have felt aggrieved with of referee Alan Young’s decisions, but equally so could the Blues.

Maguire-Drew, however, said he blocked all of that out before coming on, noting it was important to keep an open mind if he were to make such an effective impact.

“All I was thinking on the bench was that I wanted to be positive,” he added.

“I was watching the game a little, but I knew I had to remain positive and that when I came on, I would help the team.”