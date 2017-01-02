Search

Advanced search

Dagenham & Redbridge forced into changes for visit of Braintree Town

07:00 02 January 2017

Andre Boucaud of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Andre Boucaud of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Daggers must do without skipper Scott Doe and Andre Boucaud against Iron

Comment

Dagenham & Redbridge will be forced into at least two changes for the return fixture against Braintree Town in the National League tonight.

Skipper Scott Doe was sent off at the Iron last Monday so will miss tonight’s game, while midfielder Andre Boucaud has flown out for international duty with Trinidad & Tobago.

Doe’s absence could be a difficult one to fill with Magnus Okuonghae suffering a nasty cut to his eye last time out.

Should Okuonghae not be passed fit to start, it is likely Oliver Hawkins will drop into defence, with Paul Benson coming in up top.

As for Boucaud, it seems likely that Scott Heard will be given the nod to start alongside Frankie Raymond.

Doubts remain too over the fitness of Luke Guttridge, which may see Tyrique Hyde continue in the hole.

Elliot Justham, too, could be another to make way having conceded 18 goals in his last five league games, with Mark Cousins his possible replacement.

Elsewhere, it looks set to be a case of as you were with Sam Ling, Josh Staunton and Joe Widdowson completing the defence, while Jordan Maguire-Drew and Corey Whitely will line up on the flanks.

There is an outside chance to both Fejiri Okenabirhie and Craig Robson could be passed fit to make the bench.

However, Curtley Williams (knee), Matt Robinson (broken leg), Luke Howell (knee) and Luke Pennell (ACL) will all definitely miss out.

Probable XI: Justham; Ling, Staunton, Okuonghae, Widdowson; Heard, Raymond; Maguire-Drew, Hyde, Whitely; Hawkins

Related articles

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ilford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ilford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ilford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Ilford Sports News

West Ham suffer ref justice as Manchester United take full advantage

Yesterday, 17:30 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
West Ham United's Sofiane Feghouli leaves the field after being shown a straight red card

Referee Mike Dean takes the spotlight amid the stars at the London Stadium

Redbridge boss can’t wait to face Dons

Yesterday, 16:00 George Sessions
Redbridge joint-manager Dave Ross (right) smiles at Oakside (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

League One team beat Corinthian Casuals on December 20 to book tie at Oakside in second round of the competition

Widdowson excels as Daggers crush Iron

Yesterday, 14:30
Corey Whitely of Dagenham & Redbridge scores the third goal against Braintree Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Ned Keating provides player ratings following the 3-0 National League win at home to Braintree Town

Orient player ratings: A disaster in Devon

Yesterday, 13:00
Leyton Orient youngster Josh Koroma fires over after beating three Exeter City players (pic: Simon O'Connor).

George Sessions provides player ratings following the 4-0 defeat to Exeter City at St James Park in League Two

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Redbridge boss can’t wait to face Dons

Redbridge joint-manager Dave Ross (right) smiles at Oakside (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Team News: Exeter City vs Leyton Orient

Jay Simpson in action at Wycombe Wanderer, whichs looks to have been his final appearance for Leyton Orient (pic: Simon O'Connor).

West Ham suffer ref justice as Manchester United take full advantage

West Ham United's Sofiane Feghouli leaves the field after being shown a straight red card

Palmer strikes late on for O’s to give Edwards another point

Leyton Orient manager Andy Edwards hugs assistant Danny Webb (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Daggers begin 2017 in style with win

Jordan Maguire-Drew of Dagenham & Redbridge scores the opening goal against Braintree Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Ilford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now