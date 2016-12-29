Search

Dagenham & Redbridge defender Sam Ling says rehabiilitation work has been better with so many players out injured

12:00 29 December 2016

Sam Ling of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Sam Ling of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Daggers defender had plenty of company during six weeks on sidelines

It’s never nice being injured in football, but Dagenham & Redbridge defender Sam Ling admits the fact that so many of his team-mates have been out with him has made the rehabilitation process better.

Daggers have suffered a spate of bad injuries this season, with no fewer than seven first-team players absent for the Boxing Day trip to Braintree Town.

Ling himself only returned from six weeks out with a groin injury in that game, and though he wishes none of his colleagues were injured, he does admit the hard work to get back playing has been easier with so many others around him.

“Because there is so many of us, you’re with the other boys and not sitting inside on your own while everyone is outside training,” said the former Leyton Orient youngster.

“You never wish a player or a colleague to be injured, but every footballer has to deal with it and they’ll get back soon.”

Ling has only been with Daggers since September, but his time with the club has been dogged by a groin injury.

However, the right-back insists this is not down to anything done in training, more that Daggers have just been extremely unfortunate this season.

“It’s been bad luck, we all started the season fighting fit, but now we’ve had so many injuries,” added Ling.

“Come the new year when the boys are back and we’re all strong and fighting for places again, I have faith in the boys, 100 per cent.”

