Dagenham & Redbridge defender Sam Ling believes he has done enough to earn a new contract

12:00 30 December 2016

Sam Ling of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Sam Ling of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Daggers right-back only signed a short-term deal in September, which is due to expire at the end of this month

Dagenham & Redbridge defender Sam Ling hopes he has done enough to earn a new deal, with his current contract set to expire on December 31.

The 20-year-old was released by Leyton Orient in the summer, but penned a short-term deal with the Victoria Road side in September, making his debut at home to Dover Athletic.

Since then, the right-back has gone on to make a further six appearances in the National League for Daggers.

However, his time so far with the Essex club has been beset by injury, with a groin problem

keeping Ling out for six weeks, before making his return at Braintree Town on Boxing Day.

If it was Ling’s last chance to impress Still before his current deal runs out, the defender took his chance well with a composed display before being replaced after 68 minutes.

And though nothing concrete has been offered to him yet, the youngster revealed discussions have taken place over extending his stay with Daggers.

“There’s been a few talks and I’ve spoken with the gaffer, but nothing has been put in writing yet,” revealed Ling.

“Hopefully, I feel like I’ve done enough to earn a new contract and we’ll see what happens come the end of this month.”

Should the former Orient youth team captain extend his contract, there is every chance he will finally compete with Curtley Williams for the right-back spot.

It has been a problem position for Daggers this season, with Ling brought in as cover for Williams, who has been absent since August with a knee injury.

In addition to the natural right-backs of Williams and Ling, other injuries have also meant John Still has had to field both centre-back Josh Staunton and left-back Joe Widdowson on the right side of defence.

However, with Ling returning and Williams not too far away from getting back into the matchday squad, things are starting to look a lot rosier in that position for Daggers.

And Ling is looking forward to the competition for places once Williams returns, if he is still at the club.

“Curt’s been out for a while and once he is back, there’ll be healthy competition at right-back,” added Ling.

“I want to keep the shirt and be in the starting XI, but it’s down to what the gaffer chooses and what he wants on a Saturday.”

One right-back who won’t be challenging for that position for the next month will be Jimmy Shepherd, who has moved to Billericay Town on loan.

The teenager has featured twice for Daggers this season and had a loan spell at Egham Town, before moving to the Ryman Premier Division Blues, who are owned by Glenn Tamplin.

