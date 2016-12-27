Search

Dagenham & Redbridge defender Sam Ling admits red card for Scott Doe was a game changer

09:30 27 December 2016

Dagenham & Redbridge skipper Scott Doe is shown a second yellow card at Braintree Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Daggers defender says skipper’s dismisall altered course of match

Dagenham & Redbridge defender Sam Ling says the red card for captain Scott Doe was the game changer during a 3-2 defeat away to Braintree Town on Boxing Day.

When Doe was shown a second yellow card in the 59th minute, Daggers were level with the Iron after Oliver Hawkins and Jordan Maguire-Drew had netted.

Just six minutes after Doe was given his marching orders, though, Sim Akinola scored what proved to be the matchwinner, but the hosts also had Ebou Adams dismissed before the end.

Ling, however, believes the game hinged on Doe’s red card, with the Daggers defence losing a lot of experience when their captain was sent off.

“Scott’s red was definitely a turning point because ‘Doey’ is a skipper, a leader out there,” admitted the 20-year-old.

“We all look to him and when he got sent off, I don’t think it should have been a red because of that first yellow card.

“Once he went off, we lacked that bit of experience to see off the game and put away the chances we had.”

Ling was making his first appearance for Daggers since November 12 having been ruled out with a groin injury for the past few weeks.

The right-back lasted 66 minutes at Cressing Road before being replaced, but says it felt good to be back.

“I was feeling the affects of it towards the end as I haven’t trained much this week,” he said.

“I only trained twice so I was thrown back in, but being thrown back in I’m happy with that as it shows the manager has a bit of faith in me and when I’m fit he wants to play me. It wasn’t the result we wanted, but we go again.”

