Search

Advanced search

Dagenham & Redbridge defender Joe Widdowson was magnificent against Braintree Town, says assistant manager Darren Currie

09:30 03 January 2017

Joe Widdowson of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Joe Widdowson of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Daggers defender played a part in first two goals against Iron, and also marshalled young back four effortlessly

Comment
Shaun Donnellan of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)Shaun Donnellan of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Dagenham & Redbridge assistant manager Darren Currie praised the performance of left-back Joe Widdowson after a scintillating display in the 3-0 win at home to Braintree Town.

With skipper Scott Doe absent, the 27-year-old Widdowson was the by far the most experienced member of the back four, with the other three combining for a total age of just 60.

The former West Ham United youngster was rarely troubled in defence, but it was his attacking display which caught the eye.

Widdowson provided the assist for Jordan Maguire-Drew for the opener, while he also crossed the ball for Oliver Hawkins to head into the path of Luke Guttridge for the second, while Corey Whitely later added a third.

The display from the left-back rightly saw him named man of the match, but Currie jokingly said Widdowson was still disappointed with one aspect of his display.

“Joe is gutted that Jordan has nicked the goal off of him!” laughed the Daggers assistant.

“Joe was outstanding and had a very good game, both defensively and in his contribution going forward.

“We had a young back four and Joe was the old head, but I thought everyone did well.”

One of those young heads was Shaun Donnellan, who only joined on loan from West Bromwich Albion three hours before kick-off.

The 20-year-old, who is the brother of Daggers midfielder Leo, looked calm and composed in defence, while he also went close to a debut goal at the other end.

And Currie is expecting big things from the centre-back, who has joined on a three-month deal.

“We’ve seen Shaun when he’s been at West Brom and we have friends up there who speak very highly of him who think he’s very promising and one for their future,” he added.

“We knew Shaun is a good athlete, a good size and as you saw against Braintree, he’s very composed on the ball, makes good choices and is good in the air.

“He will certainly add to the competition for places, along with Scott Doe, Magnus Okuonghae and Craig Robson, who was back on the bench.

“It will give John, Ian and myself some nice headaches because there is competition for places.”

Related articles

Keywords: Corey Whitely Scott Doe Jordan Maguire-Drew Luke Guttridge Joe Widdowson Darren Currie Oliver Hawkins Braintree Town

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ilford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ilford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ilford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Ilford Sports News

West Ham suffer ref justice as Manchester United take full advantage

Yesterday, 17:30 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
West Ham United's Sofiane Feghouli leaves the field after being shown a straight red card

Referee Mike Dean takes the spotlight amid the stars at the London Stadium

Redbridge boss can’t wait to face Dons

Yesterday, 16:00 George Sessions
Redbridge joint-manager Dave Ross (right) smiles at Oakside (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

League One team beat Corinthian Casuals on December 20 to book tie at Oakside in second round of the competition

Widdowson excels as Daggers crush Iron

Yesterday, 14:30
Corey Whitely of Dagenham & Redbridge scores the third goal against Braintree Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Ned Keating provides player ratings following the 3-0 National League win at home to Braintree Town

Orient player ratings: A disaster in Devon

Yesterday, 13:00
Leyton Orient youngster Josh Koroma fires over after beating three Exeter City players (pic: Simon O'Connor).

George Sessions provides player ratings following the 4-0 defeat to Exeter City at St James Park in League Two

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Redbridge boss can’t wait to face Dons

Redbridge joint-manager Dave Ross (right) smiles at Oakside (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Team News: Exeter City vs Leyton Orient

Jay Simpson in action at Wycombe Wanderer, whichs looks to have been his final appearance for Leyton Orient (pic: Simon O'Connor).

West Ham suffer ref justice as Manchester United take full advantage

West Ham United's Sofiane Feghouli leaves the field after being shown a straight red card

Palmer strikes late on for O’s to give Edwards another point

Leyton Orient manager Andy Edwards hugs assistant Danny Webb (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Daggers begin 2017 in style with win

Jordan Maguire-Drew of Dagenham & Redbridge scores the opening goal against Braintree Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Ilford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now