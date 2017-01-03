Dagenham & Redbridge defender Joe Widdowson was magnificent against Braintree Town, says assistant manager Darren Currie

Daggers defender played a part in first two goals against Iron, and also marshalled young back four effortlessly

Dagenham & Redbridge assistant manager Darren Currie praised the performance of left-back Joe Widdowson after a scintillating display in the 3-0 win at home to Braintree Town.

With skipper Scott Doe absent, the 27-year-old Widdowson was the by far the most experienced member of the back four, with the other three combining for a total age of just 60.

The former West Ham United youngster was rarely troubled in defence, but it was his attacking display which caught the eye.

Widdowson provided the assist for Jordan Maguire-Drew for the opener, while he also crossed the ball for Oliver Hawkins to head into the path of Luke Guttridge for the second, while Corey Whitely later added a third.

The display from the left-back rightly saw him named man of the match, but Currie jokingly said Widdowson was still disappointed with one aspect of his display.

“Joe is gutted that Jordan has nicked the goal off of him!” laughed the Daggers assistant.

“Joe was outstanding and had a very good game, both defensively and in his contribution going forward.

“We had a young back four and Joe was the old head, but I thought everyone did well.”

One of those young heads was Shaun Donnellan, who only joined on loan from West Bromwich Albion three hours before kick-off.

The 20-year-old, who is the brother of Daggers midfielder Leo, looked calm and composed in defence, while he also went close to a debut goal at the other end.

And Currie is expecting big things from the centre-back, who has joined on a three-month deal.

“We’ve seen Shaun when he’s been at West Brom and we have friends up there who speak very highly of him who think he’s very promising and one for their future,” he added.

“We knew Shaun is a good athlete, a good size and as you saw against Braintree, he’s very composed on the ball, makes good choices and is good in the air.

“He will certainly add to the competition for places, along with Scott Doe, Magnus Okuonghae and Craig Robson, who was back on the bench.

“It will give John, Ian and myself some nice headaches because there is competition for places.”