Dagenham & Redbridge defender Craig Robson wants to keep it clean in the race for the National League title

09:00 03 February 2017

Craig Robson of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Craig Robson of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Daggers centre-back hopes to help side to a fourth straight clean sheet on Saturday against Chester

Defender Craig Robson knows that if Dagenham & Redbridge continue to keep clean sheets at the rate they have so far in 2017, it can only bode well for their National League title challenge.

Since the turn of the year, Daggers are yet to concede a goal, racking up three clean sheets and three wins in the process.

In fact, the Essex club have not conceded since Simeon Akinola found the net in the 64th minute of a 3-2 loss at Braintree Town on Boxing Day – a run of almost 300 minutes without letting a goal in.

Saturday looks like it could be a particularly tricky day for Daggers to keep hold of that record, though, as the Victoria Road side entertain Chester.

When the clubs met on the second matchday of the season in August, the Blues ran out 3-0 winners at the Deva Stadium.

The Blues have been in scoring mood on the road in recent weeks, netting on each of their last six trips in the league.

However, with Daggers chasing a fourth clean sheet in a row, Robson is confident Daggers have more than enough in defence to deal with Chester’s threats.

“If you keep a clean sheet, you don’t lose games and that’s the foundation that we’re trying to build on,” said the 25-year-old.

“Especially as a defender, it’s what you want and you can’t ask for anything more than a clean sheet.

“Hopefully we keep as many as we can until the end of the season and you never know where we might end up.”

A fourth straight win on Saturday would see Daggers further cement their place as one of the division’s in-form teams.

After a patchy November and December, where Daggers won just three times in eight games, John Still’s men have already equalled that tally in their first three games of 2017.

Success against Chester would also put further pressure on leaders Lincoln City, who are in action away to Welling United in the third round of the FA Trophy.

Robson, though, is not looking too far down the line, instead opting to focus on the visit from the Blues this weekend.

“We’re not going to get ahead of ourselves, it’s about taking it one game at a time and what will be, will be,” added the ex-Bognor Regis Town man.

“At the top of the table, something is always likely to happen, especially with Lincoln going far in the FA Cup.

“Hopefully they have a bad spell, so as long as we have a good run, you never know. If not, then we can at least make the play-offs.”

