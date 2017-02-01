Dagenham & Redbridge defender Craig Robson happy to fight for starting spot after returning from injury

Daggers centre-back believes competition for places will be beneficial in promotion push

Defender Craig Robson says he relishing the battle for a starting spot at Dagenham & Redbridge after returning from injury in January.

The 25-year-old had missed two-and-a-half months of the season with a knee injury before starting both of the last two matches for Daggers.

While Robson was on the sidelines, the Essex club experienced a shortage of centre-backs, necessitating the need for top scorer Oliver Hawkins to fill in there at times, while also resigning Magnus Okuonghae for a second spell.

Now fit again though, the former Bognor Regis Town man will fight for a starting berth with Scott Doe, Shaun Donnellan and Josh Staunton.

But with Daggers pushing for promotion from the National League, Robson believes the battle for a jersey may be exactly what the Essex club need.

“Competition is what we need. Earlier on in the season, we were struggling to get 11 players out there,” he said.

“It’s good that there is competition for places all over the park. Hopefully we can push on now towards the end of the season and hopefully be up there competing.”

Against Tranmere Rovers on Saturday, Robson was paired with Donnellan, who is on loan from West Bromwich Albion, with skipper Doe only able to make the bench.

Without the captain, Robson took on added responsibility at the back, but he admits it was easy to do so with a player of the 20-year-old’s calibre alongside him

“Shaun is a good young lad, he’s not stupid and knows what to do. We had to communicate a little bit more, but he was spot on,” he added.

“The whole back four and everyone all the way through were brilliant at Tranmere.”