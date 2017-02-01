Search

Advanced search

Dagenham & Redbridge defender Craig Robson happy to fight for starting spot after returning from injury

10:30 01 February 2017

Craig Robson of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Craig Robson of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Daggers centre-back believes competition for places will be beneficial in promotion push

Comment
Shaun Donnellan of Dagenham & Redbridge and Jeff Hughes of Tranmere Rovers (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)Shaun Donnellan of Dagenham & Redbridge and Jeff Hughes of Tranmere Rovers (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Defender Craig Robson says he relishing the battle for a starting spot at Dagenham & Redbridge after returning from injury in January.

The 25-year-old had missed two-and-a-half months of the season with a knee injury before starting both of the last two matches for Daggers.

While Robson was on the sidelines, the Essex club experienced a shortage of centre-backs, necessitating the need for top scorer Oliver Hawkins to fill in there at times, while also resigning Magnus Okuonghae for a second spell.

Now fit again though, the former Bognor Regis Town man will fight for a starting berth with Scott Doe, Shaun Donnellan and Josh Staunton.

Scott Doe of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)Scott Doe of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

But with Daggers pushing for promotion from the National League, Robson believes the battle for a jersey may be exactly what the Essex club need.

“Competition is what we need. Earlier on in the season, we were struggling to get 11 players out there,” he said.

“It’s good that there is competition for places all over the park. Hopefully we can push on now towards the end of the season and hopefully be up there competing.”

Against Tranmere Rovers on Saturday, Robson was paired with Donnellan, who is on loan from West Bromwich Albion, with skipper Doe only able to make the bench.

Josh Staunton of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)Josh Staunton of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Without the captain, Robson took on added responsibility at the back, but he admits it was easy to do so with a player of the 20-year-old’s calibre alongside him

“Shaun is a good young lad, he’s not stupid and knows what to do. We had to communicate a little bit more, but he was spot on,” he added.

“The whole back four and everyone all the way through were brilliant at Tranmere.”

Related articles

Keywords: Scott Doe Josh Staunton Oliver Hawkins Craig Robson National League

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ilford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ilford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ilford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Ilford Sports News

Robson happy to fight for starting spot

35 minutes ago Ned Keating
Craig Robson of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Daggers centre-back believes competition for places will be beneficial in promotion push

Robins hit Redbridge for six in cup

09:30 George Sessions
Redbridge joint-manager Ricky Eaton (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Motormen suffer another disappointing result against Hertfordshire club after losing 6-3 to the same opposition at start of the year

West Ham’s Byram: This Man City game is going to be very different

08:45 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
Middlesbrough's Adama Traore (left) and West Ham United's Sam Byram battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough.

Hammers full back Sam Byram insists they will be looking to avenge that 5-0 defeat to City

Green links up with O’s

Yesterday, 22:01 George Sessions
Leyton Orient's Brisbane Road (pic: Play With A Legend).

The 21-year-old spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Newport County

Wanstead and Woodford News

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Kelly ‘due to train’ with O’s this week

Liam Kelly in action for Leyton Orient earlier this season at Barnet (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Redbridge trio earn FA Cup rewards

Former Beal pupil Jamie Collins celebrates after his goal saw Sutton upset Leeds in the FA Cup (pic Nick Potts/PA)

Green links up with O’s

Leyton Orient's Brisbane Road (pic: Play With A Legend).

Robins hit Redbridge for six in cup

Redbridge joint-manager Ricky Eaton (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

West Ham boss was keen on Demba Ba

West Ham United's Demba Ba celebrates scoring the opening goal of the game
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Ilford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now