Dagenham & Redbridge centre-back Craig Robson believes defence did well with Tranmere Rovers’ threats in triumph

09:06 30 January 2017

Shaun Donnellan of Dagenham & Redbridge and Jeff Hughes of Tranmere Rovers (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Shaun Donnellan of Dagenham & Redbridge and Jeff Hughes of Tranmere Rovers (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Daggers racked up a third straight clean sheet and a third successive victory on Merseyside

Dagenham & Redbridge line up a wall to defend a free-kick from Ben Tollitt of Tranmere Rovers (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)Dagenham & Redbridge line up a wall to defend a free-kick from Ben Tollitt of Tranmere Rovers (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Dagenham & Redbridge defender Craig Robson believes he and fellow centre-back Shaun Donnellan coped well with Tranmere Rovers’ forwards during Saturday’s 2-0 away win in the National League.

Goals from Corey Whitely and Oliver Hawkins guided Daggers to a third straight success in the league and up to third in the table, trading places with Rovers.

It was also a third successive clean sheet for the Essex club, which in no small part was down to the work of Robson and Donnellan at the back.

When called upon, the duo were immense and Robson was pleased with how well the pairing worked, especially as it was the first time he had played alongside Donnellan.

“It was a very good win for us today and it was the first time Shaun and I had played together,” said the former Bognor Regis Town defender.

“I thought we did really well and coped with their two forwards well, especially Andy Cook. He’s a big lad, a big strong boy and I thought we coped really well.”

Donnellan became the third different centre-back Robson had played with this season, after skipper Scott Doe and Josh Staunton.

It was also the ninth different centre-back partnership for Daggers this season, which Robson admits has been down to Daggers’ lack of luck with injuries.

“There’s been a few different centre-back pairings because of injuries and I’ve been injured myself a bit. I’m just glad to be back and winning always helps,” added the 25-year-old.

