Dagenham & Redbridge boss John Still wins National League manager of the month award for January

16:03 08 February 2017

Dagenham & Redbridge manager John Still (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Daggers chief guided Victoria Road outfit to three wins and three clean sheets in first month of 2017

Dagenham & Redbridge boss John Still has been named National League manager of the month for January after guiding the Essex club to three wins and three clean sheets.

The Victoria Road side began 2017 in remarkable form, beating Braintree Town, North Ferriby United and Tranmere Rovers, scoring nine goals and conceding none.

By the end of the first month of the new year, Daggers’ form had lifted them to within six points of leaders Lincoln City, though they have since made further inroads after starting February with a 3-2 win over Chester.

Still was surprised when told he had received the award, but was quick to deflect the praise on to his coaching staff, whom he also feels deserve recognition for their efforts.

“When you get something like manager of the month, that’s for all my staff and everyone who has worked their socks off to provide us with the opportunity to perform how we have,” said the 66-year-old.

“Although it’s manager of the month, I have never looked at it that way.

“When I won this league I was manager of the year, but it should have been ‘football staff of the year’. It’s a big pat on the back for everybody.”

