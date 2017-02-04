Dagenham & Redbridge boss John Still: The best sides always find a way to win

Daggers manager praises mental strength after beating Chester with stoppage-time winner

Dagenham & Redbridge manager John Still praised his side for digging deep to snatch a late win over Chester in the National League.

The Essex club missed a penalty in the sixth minute when Oliver Hawkins saw his spot kick save, but held the lead at the break after Jake Sheppard netted on the stroke of half-time.

Two quick-fire goals for the Blues early in the second half, though, turned the game on its head as Daggers looked to be heading for a first loss of 2017.

The Victoria Road side were handed a lifeline when Chester’s Johnny Hunt was sent off for handling the ball on the line, with Corey Whitely levelling the match from the spot.

And in the fourth minute of stoppage time, substitute Jordan Maguire-Drew snatched all three points for Daggers, with Still admitting his side weren’t at their best.

“Today, I don’t think we played well at all, but the best teams find a way of winning and we did that against Chester,” he said.

“That’s a testament to the players and earlier in the season, we wouldn’t have been able to do that as we wouldn’t have been able to bring on the players we did.

“They all made an impact when they came on, so I’m delighted for that and with the win, but not with our performance, but I’m delighted we’ve got another component where we kept going.”

It was a great show of mental strength from Daggers as they battled back when all was lost against a side with little to lose.

And Still believes there will be plenty more matches like that over the course of the rest of the season as the National League title race nears it’s conclusion.

“They’ll be lots of games like the one against Chester, and if I was them I would have set up the same way,” he added.

“They’re not going to go down, they’ve got an outside chance of making the play-offs, so they could be free.

“There are lots of teams around us who will be tense and it’s about overcoming it. Today, we found a way of overcoming it.”