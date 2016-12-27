Search

Dagenham & Redbridge boss John Still the best man to get teams into the Football League, says Braintree Town manager Hakan Hayrettin

14:00 27 December 2016

Braintree Town manager Hakan Hayrettin (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Braintree Town manager Hakan Hayrettin (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Iron chief worked as a coach under Still at Luton Town

Dagenham & Redbridge have the best man for the job to get them back into the Football League in John Still, according to Braintree Town boss Hakan Hayrettin.

The Iron manager worked as a coach under Still at Luton Town and was part of the staff when the Hatters won the National League in 2014, but masterminded a 3-2 win over his former master’s charges on Boxing Day,

It was Daggers’ third loss in their last five in the league, but Hayrettin remains confident that Still is the man to get the Victoria Road side back into the Football League.

“I’ve got nothing but admiration for John and I was fortunate enough to work for the man,” said Hayrettin.

“He’s mentored me and he is my best friend in football. When I need advice I go to him, nothing’s changed.

“If anyone is going to get Dagenham out of the National League, it’s him; if anyone is going to get any team out of the league, it’s him. I worked with the man for three years and I know.”

As for Braintree’s performance against Daggers in their Boxing Day success, Hayrettin does not feel they played at their best, but did enough to triumph.

“I didn’t think we played particularly well in the first half against Dagenham, but we matched them and the rest is history.”

Keywords: Football League National League Braintree Town Luton Town

Newsletter Sign Up

