Dagenham & Redbridge boss John Still says only a ‘ridiculous’ offer will see one of his squad leave on deadline day

08:30 31 January 2017

Oliver Hawkins looks set to be staying put at Dagenham & Redbridge despite interest from Championship leaders Brighton & Hove Albion (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Daggers look set to keep hold of star players despite interest from Football League clubs

Dagenham & Redbridge boss John Still says he is looking for more good investments, like Fejiri Okenabirhie (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)Dagenham & Redbridge boss John Still says he is looking for more good investments, like Fejiri Okenabirhie (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Dagenham & Redbridge boss John Still does not expect any of his players to make a deadline day move to the Football League with just hours remaining in the January window

Today is the last day clubs in the Football League can sign players from other clubs before the end of the season.

With Daggers doing well in the National League this season, players such as Oliver Hawkins were previously rumoured to have been attracting interest from Championship clubs.

Still, however, has revealed that while some clubs have been in touch regarding a few of members of his Daggers squad, no player will be leaving Victoria Road for a Football League club on deadline day – unless a substantial offer is received.

“We’ve had a few enquiries, but the club have made a statement that unless someone comes in with an offer that is too ridiculous to turn down, then everyone will be staying,” said the Daggers boss.

While there is no such deadline for clubs in the National League, it seems unlikely Daggers will making any signings of their own in the near future.

Still has added loanees Shaun Donnellan and Jake Sheppard and free agent Jake Howells to his squad this month as he bids to bolster Daggers’ title challenge.

And while the Daggers boss admits he is happy with the balance of his squad at present, he did reveal he would be interested at bringing more new faces in before the end of the season, as long as he felt the deal was right for the club.

“I’m not searching for players, but if the right player that we feel as a football club is an investment comes up, we might make a move,” he added.

“When we got Oliver Hawkins, people looked at him when he first came in and thought ‘how is he going to be a player’. I thought he always had something special, but he didn’t get straight in the team.

“When you look at Fey (Okenabirhie), Corey (Whitely), ‘Hawks’, these boys have big futures. If I can find players of that ilk that I think are good investments, then yes, we will try to do a deal.

“We’re not actively banging doors down to bring people in, but if the right player comes along that we think is an investment for the football club, then we will look at it.”

