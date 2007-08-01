Search

Dagenham & Redbridge boss John Still says it’s imperative squad contains players who have experienced promotion

14:00 27 January 2017

Dagenham & Redbridge manager John Still has won the National League title with three different clubs (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Recent signing Jake Howells is 12th player in Daggers team to have previously won promotion

Boss John Stills believes it is important his Dagenham & Redbridge squad contains plenty of players who have won promotion in their careers after signing Jake Howells earlier this month.

Midfielder Howells, along with Daggers team-mates Elliot Justham, Luke Guttridge, Paul Benson and Matt Robinson, was part of the Luton Town squad that won the National League title in 2014.

Others in the squad who have also experienced promotion include:

• Scott Doe with Daggers to League One in 2009/2010

• Luke Howell with MK Dons to League One in 2007/08

• Oliver Hawkins with Hemel Hempstead Town to the National League South in 2013/14

• Jordan Maguire-Drew with Worthing to the Ryman Premier in 2015/16

• Andre Boucaud with Peterborough United to League One in 2004/05

• Scott Heard with Folkestone Invicta to the Ryman Premier in 2015/16

• Shomari Barnwell with Bowers & Pitsea to the Ryman South in 2015/16

It means the Victoria Road side have 12 players who have already experienced promotion, which Still says is invaluable as Daggers look for an immediate return to the Football League

“Having the experience of being promoted is really important and something I always look for in a player,” said Still, who has won the National League title with three different clubs.

“I look at my team and at the moment we have the likes of Elliot Justham, Scott Doe, Luke Guttridge, Paul Benson – these people have knowledge to pass on.

“It’s important and Jake is another one who can do that.”

While Still says it is important Daggers have players who know what it takes to win promotion in their squad, it’s equally as important they keep hold of their star players.

At the start of the January window, both Hawkins and Corey Whitely were believed to have suitors in the Football League, but that interest has now cooled.

And with just days left before the window shuts, Still believes Daggers are in a good position to retain their best and brightest until the end of the season.

“At this moment, we’re not looking to lose any players and as far as we’re concerned, we don’t want to sell and don’t need to,” he added.

!That doesn’t mean we won’t, if someone offers something ridiculous and the player wants to go, you have to do it.

“We’ve spoken to the players and they’re more than happy with the situation.

“Everyone wants to go until the end of the season, so unless something ridiculous comes up, I don’t think there’ll be anyone leaving.”

