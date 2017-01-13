Search

Advanced search

Dagenham & Redbridge boss John Still says his side have the necessary qualities to win the National League

15:00 13 January 2017

Dagenham & Redbridge manager John Still patrols the dugout at North Ferriby United (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Dagenham & Redbridge manager John Still patrols the dugout at North Ferriby United (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Daggers boss praises squad’s mentality as season hots up

Comment

Dagenham & Redbridge boss John Still believes his side have the necessary attributes to win promotion from the National League this season.

After a 4-0 win at struggling North Ferriby United on Saturday, Daggers are just three points adrift of leaders Lincoln City, though the Imps do have two games in hand.

With just 10 points currently splitting the top seven teams in the division, it looks set to be an exciting end to the campaign.

But Still is confident that his squad have the attributes needed to get over the line in the race to reach the Football League.

“There’s certain things you need to win promotion: one’s organisation, one’s belief and one’s quality,” he said.

“If you’ve got those attributes, you give yourself a chance. I think we have those attributes, so we’ve given ourselves a chance.”

Daggers will also be boosted for the run-in with a number of their injured players beginning to return to the fold.

Fejiri Okenabirhie and Craig Robson had both been out since the end of October, but started at North Ferriby last time out.

Luke Howell is also believed to be closing in on a return to fitness, while it is understood Daggers are hopeful Luke Pennell, who has been sidelined this season with an ACL injury, might be back by the end of March.

It seems everything is coming together at the right time for the Essex club and Still is only too happy to welcome back his injured players.

“All of the teams who are up there all want to win promotion and fortunately we’re starting to get some players back who have been injured for a long time,” he added.

“We’ve managed to keep in that top group and those who have been out injured are gradually starting to come back.

“They are all pluses, but we have to keep working hard. There are a lot of ups and downs to come yet.”

Keywords: John Still Luke Howell Football League National League

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ilford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ilford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ilford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Ilford Sports News

West Ham v Crystal Palace - who is the best to have played for both teams?

Yesterday, 21:00 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
Crystal Palace's Ian Wright (l) volleys the ball past Manchester United goalkeeper Jim Leighton (r) to score his second goal and give his team a 3-2 lead

West Ham fans have been rocked in the last week or so by Man City and now Payet, so here is some light relief

Edwards doesn’t know if Becchetti wants to sell O’s

Yesterday, 19:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient president Francesco Becchetti (second row, middle) looks on with head of recruitment Rob Gagliardi, chief operating officer Vito Miceli and chief executive Alessandro Angelieri in the first row (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Brisbane Road boss reflects on departure of Jay Simpson to MLS outfit Philadelphia Union

McCallum returns to Portsmouth as a different character

Yesterday, 16:00 Exclusive by George Sessions
Leyton Orient forward Paul McCallum pokes home his first of the game against Crawley Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

23-year-old made ‘stupid mistake’ during his loan at Fratton Park, but the costly incident helped him grow up

Still: Daggers have the right attributes to win title

Yesterday, 15:00 Ned Keating
Dagenham & Redbridge manager John Still patrols the dugout at North Ferriby United (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Daggers boss praises squad’s mentality as season hots up

Wanstead and Woodford News

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Connors: It’s win at all costs for Manor ahead of Fullerians test!

Eton Manor's Barney Newbury carries the ball against Ruislip before being tackled (pic: Martin Pearl).

Gulfer: Berkowicz can break through at Daggers

Jakub Berkowicz (left) in pre-season action for Dagenham & Redbridge at Ware last summer (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Ilford pay penalty as points are shared

The main stand at Cricklefield Stadium, the home of Ilford (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

LOFT call on Becchetti to sell O’s and it looks like he will

Leyton Orient president Francesco Becchetti (second row, middle) looks on with head of recruitment Rob Gagliardi, chief operating officer Vito Miceli and chief executive Alessandro Angelieri in the first row (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Daggers reject bid for Hawkins

Oliver Hawkins of Dagenham & Redbridge celebrates his second goal at North Ferriby (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Ilford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now