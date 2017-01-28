Dagenham & Redbridge boss John Still pleased with defence after victory at Tranmere Rovers

Frankie Raymond of Dagenham & Redbridge and Steven Jennings of Tranmere Rovers (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Daggers boss thrilled to keep third clean sheet in a row on Merseyside

Dagenham & Redbridge boss John Still praised his side’s defensive effort after a 2-0 win away to National League title rivals Tranmere Rovers.

Goals from Corey Whitely and Oliver Hawkins guided Daggers to success, but it was their defence that impressed on Merseyside.

Shaun Donnellan was imperious as centre-back, while Elliot Justham get a third clean sheet in a row, and Still was delighted with how his side fared in defence.

“It was always going to be a tough game between two teams challenging at the top, and it was tough, but I thought we defended brilliantly,” said Still.

“The organisation of the team was very good and we looked a threat going forward. The first goal might be classed as fortunate, but the second goal was top class.

“It was a very good performance away from home against a very good side.”

The win, Daggers’ third in a row, took the Essex club to within three points of leaders Lincoln City, though the Imps do have a game in hand.

However, Still was quick to downplay the importance of the triumph at Tranmere, noting there remains a long way to go in the title race.

“We could win today and lose the next three. We have 17 games to go, we’re in decent form and we’re starting to get players back from injury. That makes a massive difference and it’s a matter of every game we play being the biggest,” he added.

“That’s what it’s like when you’re trying to win promotion. It’s a good win, it feels better because it’s against a good side that will be up there challenging.

“I can only at my own team and say it was as good an away performance I could hope for.”