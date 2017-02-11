Search

Advanced search

Dagenham & Redbridge boss John Still feels mid-match adjustments helped team overcome Southport

17:29 11 February 2017

Ben McKenna of Southport and Corey Whitely of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Ben McKenna of Southport and Corey Whitely of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Daggers recovered from poor start, and going a goal down, to beat Sandgrounders

Comment

Dagenham & Redbridge boss John Still revealed some tactical in-game tweaks helped his side come from behind to beat Southport.

After going behind to a Jamie Allen penalty, Daggers hit back through Jordan Maguire-Drew, a Robbie Cundy own goal and Fejiri Okenabirhie to lead at half-time.

Corey Whitely added a penalty in the second half after being fouled in the box to wrap up a fifth straight win for the Essex club.

But Still revealed that was down to some adjustments made during the game, having struggled during the early exchanges at Haig Avenue.

“We started off trying to be too precise in our play and we couldn’t get into the game and couldn’t play the way we wanted to play,” he commented.

“We said before the game if we can’t get into it, we had to go longer and once we did, we scored our goals and won the game in the first half.

“We knew we had to defend sensibly in the second half and play on the break because it was so difficult to get passing movements going.”

The win was also the second week in a row Daggers came from behind to triumph, having also done so against Chester.

And Still believes his sides powers of recovery, as well as their will to win, bodes well for the remainder of the campaign.

He added: “The second half of the season, do you want to play well? Of course, but everyone has got something to play for and you have to compete, which we did today.”

Related articles

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ilford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ilford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ilford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Ilford Sports News

Webb praises Orient spirit

Yesterday, 18:22 George Sessions
Leyton Orient boss Danny Webb urges his team on (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Brisbane Road club remain in the bottom two, but the 33-year-old has had a huge impact since taking the job on January 29

Still: In-game adjustments helped us win

Yesterday, 17:29 Ned Keating
Ben McKenna of Southport and Corey Whitely of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Daggers recovered from poor start, and going a goal down, to beat Sandgrounders

West Ham denied victory by late, late West Brom equaliser

Yesterday, 17:16 Steve Blowers at the London Stadium
West Ham United's Sofiane Feghouli (left) and West Bromwich Albion's Gareth McAuley during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

The Hammers looked like they had won with a late Lanzini goal only to be pegged back

Massey strikes late at Yeovil to earn O’s opening point of 2017

Yesterday, 17:09 George Sessions at Huish Park
Leyton Orient forward Paul McCallum hugs Gavin Massey (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Sky Bet League Two: Yeovil Town 1 Leyton Orient 1

Wanstead and Woodford News

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Most read sport

Redbridge kids catch the eye

Redbridge youngsters face the camera after competing in the London Youth Games cross-country event (pic: Team Redbridge).

Foxes must do ‘professional job’ at FC Romania

Sipho Mtyanda scored a hat-trick for Ilford in their win over London Bari (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

London title for Fairbairn’s Riaz

New London champion Tahaa Riaz (Fairbairn) with beaten finalist Sammin Mohammed (Northolt)

Maguire-Drew: Bench role spurred me on to get winner

Jordan Maguire-Drew of Dagenham & Redbridge celebrates scoring the winner against Chester (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Daggers come from behind for fifth straight win

Jordan Maguire-Drew of Dagenham & Redbridge celebrates scoring the equaliser at Southport (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Ilford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now