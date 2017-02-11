Dagenham & Redbridge boss John Still feels mid-match adjustments helped team overcome Southport

Ben McKenna of Southport and Corey Whitely of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Daggers recovered from poor start, and going a goal down, to beat Sandgrounders

Dagenham & Redbridge boss John Still revealed some tactical in-game tweaks helped his side come from behind to beat Southport.

After going behind to a Jamie Allen penalty, Daggers hit back through Jordan Maguire-Drew, a Robbie Cundy own goal and Fejiri Okenabirhie to lead at half-time.

Corey Whitely added a penalty in the second half after being fouled in the box to wrap up a fifth straight win for the Essex club.

But Still revealed that was down to some adjustments made during the game, having struggled during the early exchanges at Haig Avenue.

“We started off trying to be too precise in our play and we couldn’t get into the game and couldn’t play the way we wanted to play,” he commented.

“We said before the game if we can’t get into it, we had to go longer and once we did, we scored our goals and won the game in the first half.

“We knew we had to defend sensibly in the second half and play on the break because it was so difficult to get passing movements going.”

The win was also the second week in a row Daggers came from behind to triumph, having also done so against Chester.

And Still believes his sides powers of recovery, as well as their will to win, bodes well for the remainder of the campaign.

He added: “The second half of the season, do you want to play well? Of course, but everyone has got something to play for and you have to compete, which we did today.”