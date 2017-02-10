Search

Dagenham & Redbridge boss John Still: Expect more late drama

12:00 10 February 2017

Dagenham & Redbridge manager John Still (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Daggers needed a stoppage-time winner last weekend

Dagenham & Redbridge manager John Still believes there will be plenty more twists and turns over the course of the National League title run-in.

Daggers needed a 94th-minute winner from Jordan Maguire-Drew to beat Chester last weekend, and will be hoping any victory at Southport on Saturday is far more straightforward.

Rather than fear the late drama, though, Still appears to relish it and points to a previous successful campaign for the Essex club, where some vital strikes in the closing moments of games saw them win promotion.

“There will be a lot more games like the one with Chester. The season we went up through the play-offs and into League One, we scored some late goals then,” said Still.

“Graeme Montgomery scored late in two games towards the end of the season where we hadn’t done well and you need it.”

Southport will be the third team from the north west Daggers have faced in a row, having also faced Tranmere Rovers and Chester.

The Victoria Road side will hope their match with the Sandgrounders goes a similar way, having beaten both Rovers and the Blues.

But Still admits Daggers will have to likely change their gameplan once more to grab all three points.

“We can only go and do our bit. It becomes a different game. Our gameplan against Chester was different to the one at Tranmere because we knew they’d have a lot of the ball as the home team,” he added.

“We wanted to invite Tranmere on to us and counter, which we did fantastically well.

“We had to have the ascendancy against Chester, so whether having the gameplan last week and a different this week didn’t quite work for us, I don’t know, but it didn’t appear to.”

