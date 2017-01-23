Dagenham & Redbridge boss John Still disappointed with Bromley postponement, but understands decision

Referee Dean Treleaven inspects the pitch at Victoria Road before making the decision to call off the game between Dagenham & Redbridge and Bromley

Daggers have not played since January 7 after frozen pitch saw clash at home to Ravens called off

Dagenham & Redbridge players take to a safe area of the pitch to train after Saturday's National League game with Bromley at Victoria Road was called off

Dagenham & Redbridge boss John Still was understandably frustrated after Saturday’s National League clash at home to Bromley was postponed because of a frozen pitch.

Freezing temperatures in the capital in the week leading up to the game had put the match in doubt, with the decision to call the fixture off taken just two-and-a-half hours before it was due to start.

It had been due to be Daggers’ first game in two weeks, and Still admits he was disappointed to go another week without playing a match.

“However you’re playing, however your team is doing, when Saturday comes you just want to play football,” he said.

“It’s disappointing because we’ve had a break, which we were happy to have, and we were all looking forward to the game.

“It’s not ideal and when I arrived (at Victoria Road), it was in my mind that it could be doubtful.

“It’s disappointing, but it is what it is and there is nothing we can do about it.”

The cold snap also had an impact on Daggers in the build-up to the game, with training disrupted on Friday.

The Essex club are also not due to train today (Monday), having altered their schedule to avoid the worst of the cold weather.

Instead, with one area of the pitch OK at Victoria Road on Saturday, Daggers took part in an impromptu training session, which Still believes was important to keep his side in shape.

“There was an area of the pitch we could use, so we used that and we’re looking at the schedule this week,” he added.

“We couldn’t train properly last Friday, so we’re looking at the weather. We’re probably going to change our training pattern this week and see what we can do.”