Search

Advanced search

Dagenham & Redbridge boss John Still disappointed with Bromley postponement, but understands decision

10:00 23 January 2017

Referee Dean Treleaven inspects the pitch at Victoria Road before making the decision to call off the game between Dagenham & Redbridge and Bromley (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Referee Dean Treleaven inspects the pitch at Victoria Road before making the decision to call off the game between Dagenham & Redbridge and Bromley (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Daggers have not played since January 7 after frozen pitch saw clash at home to Ravens called off

Dagenham & Redbridge players take to a safe area of the pitch to train after Saturday's National League game with Bromley at Victoria Road was called offDagenham & Redbridge players take to a safe area of the pitch to train after Saturday's National League game with Bromley at Victoria Road was called off

Dagenham & Redbridge boss John Still was understandably frustrated after Saturday’s National League clash at home to Bromley was postponed because of a frozen pitch.

Freezing temperatures in the capital in the week leading up to the game had put the match in doubt, with the decision to call the fixture off taken just two-and-a-half hours before it was due to start.

It had been due to be Daggers’ first game in two weeks, and Still admits he was disappointed to go another week without playing a match.

“However you’re playing, however your team is doing, when Saturday comes you just want to play football,” he said.

“It’s disappointing because we’ve had a break, which we were happy to have, and we were all looking forward to the game.

“It’s not ideal and when I arrived (at Victoria Road), it was in my mind that it could be doubtful.

“It’s disappointing, but it is what it is and there is nothing we can do about it.”

The cold snap also had an impact on Daggers in the build-up to the game, with training disrupted on Friday.

The Essex club are also not due to train today (Monday), having altered their schedule to avoid the worst of the cold weather.

Instead, with one area of the pitch OK at Victoria Road on Saturday, Daggers took part in an impromptu training session, which Still believes was important to keep his side in shape.

“There was an area of the pitch we could use, so we used that and we’re looking at the schedule this week,” he added.

“We couldn’t train properly last Friday, so we’re looking at the weather. We’re probably going to change our training pattern this week and see what we can do.”

Related articles

Keywords: John Still National League

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ilford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ilford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ilford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Ilford Sports News

Still disappointed with postponement, but understands decision

12 minutes ago Ned Keating
Referee Dean Treleaven inspects the pitch at Victoria Road before making the decision to call off the game between Dagenham & Redbridge and Bromley (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Daggers have not played since January 7 after frozen pitch saw clash at home to Ravens called off

Redbridge youngsters serving up success

09:11
Redbridge's Rosie Allen in action at the Welsh Open (pic Alan Spink/actionphotography.co.uk)

Badminton players pick up more medals

Laird treble lifts Barkingside past Sporting Bengal

Yesterday, 09:45 Lee Power
Barkingside got the better of Sporting Bengal at Mile End Stadium

Sporting Bengal 2 Barkingside 3

Classy FC Romania down Redbridge

Yesterday, 08:00 George Sessions at Oakside
Redbridge joint-manager Ricky Eaton (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Essex Senior League: Redbridge 1 FC Romania 4

Wanstead and Woodford News

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Classy FC Romania down Redbridge

Redbridge joint-manager Ricky Eaton (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Foster: Great Newham Run can be as big as Great North Run

Brendan Foster with competitors at last year's Great Newham Run

Redbridge youngsters serving up success

Redbridge's Rosie Allen in action at the Welsh Open (pic Alan Spink/actionphotography.co.uk)

O’s home game with Morecambe postponed

Leyton Orient's Brisbane Road (pic: Play With A Legend).

Ilford hope to arrest falling player numbers before it’s too late

An Ilford Wanderers player looks on (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Ilford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now