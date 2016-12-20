Search

Advanced search

Dagenham & Redbridge boss John Still concerned by lack of experience after Solihull Moors draw

11:00 20 December 2016

Corey Whitely of Dagenham & Redbridge and Joel Kettle of Solihull Moors (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Corey Whitely of Dagenham & Redbridge and Joel Kettle of Solihull Moors (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Daggers manager reveals inexperienced squad is starting to have an effect on substitutions

Comment
Joe Widdowson of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)Joe Widdowson of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Dagenham & Redbridge boss John Still believes his squad’s lack of experience is starting to prove costly, with the Essex club having shipped 14 goals in their last four home National League games.

After conceding just three goals in their first nine home league games of the season, the floodgates have opened at Victoria Road in recent weeks.

Still says that is down to a lack of experience in his side, with four players in the starting XI against Solihull Moors on Saturday in their first season of full-time football.

And the Daggers boss admits the dearth of experience is now having an impact on his substitutions during matches.

“We lack so much knowledge and experience, so much that when I brought Paul Benson on, I wanted to bring the boy Joe White on instead,” said Still.

“I brought Paul on because of his experience as we don’t have nowhere near enough of it.

“That’s OK, when we started the season I was fully aware how the budget was and that we would have to work hard with young players.

“I have no problem with that, but we shouldn’t be conceding two fours and a five at home.”

Despite bemoaning Daggers’ inexperience, it was one of Still’s more experienced players who made a mistake in the build-up to Solihull’s fourth on Saturday.

Rather than find a team-mate, Joe Widdowson’s throw-in inside the opposition half went straight to a Moors defender, allowing the visitors to break with Omari Sterling-James slotting home.

And Still was angry that such a basic error almost led to another home loss for Daggers.

“We set ourselves up for throws in two ways: to stop a counter-attack we throw forward and if we have the big man playing, we throw on to him, not into him,” he added.

“We didn’t do that and left ourselves open for the counter-attack, which they scored from.

“It’s basic because when I tell the boys off for it, they know what they should have done.

“It’s poor defending, no one had to do anything magnificent, they only had to defend and do it right.”

Related articles

Keywords: Paul Benson Joe Widdowson John Still National League

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ilford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ilford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ilford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Ilford Sports News

Cox returns to Brisbane Road with Crawley

17:00 George Sessions
Dean Cox celebrates after scoring deep into stoppage time for Leyton Orient at Northampton Town last season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Monday’s League Two fixture offers O’s supporters a chance to bid farewell to ex-player, but the focus at 1pm has to be on winning three points

Reyburn: Wanstead are right on track

16:00 Ned Keating
Wanstead score their fourth try against Ilford Wanderers (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Herons currently second in the table heading into 2017

Fenn pleased to end 2016 in style

15:11 Ned Keating
Ilford manager Allan Fenn (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Foxes recorded a comfortable success over Bees

Bilic: Payet is fully committed to West Ham

14:30 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
West Ham United's Dimitri Payet reacts to a challenge from Hull City's Robert Snodgrass during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Hammers boss Slaven Bilic says he expects star Frenchman Payet to stay at West Ham in January

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Fenn hails Ilford after win

Barking's Omari Delgado tries to find a way through against Ilford (pic Terry Gilbert)

Ilford’s Fenn aiming to sting Bees

Action from Ilford's clash at Barking recently (pic: Terry Gilbert).

Gulfer pleased with point against Romania

Barkingside manager Gursel Gulfer (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Drapers Field’s Wallace wins award

Drapers Field duty manager Lisa Wallace (right) receives the London Sports Venue Manager of the Year from MyLocalPitch co-founder Jamie Foale (pic: MyLocalPitch)

Eaton happy as Redbridge put things right

Ricky Eaton, joint manager of Redbridge (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Ilford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now