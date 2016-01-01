Search

Dagenham & Redbridge boss John Still celebrates a year back in charge at Victoria Road

16:00 30 December 2016

Dagenham & Redbridge manager John Still (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Dagenham & Redbridge manager John Still (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Daggers boss returned for a third stint on January 1 2016

By the time Dagenham & Redbridge welcome Braintree Town to Victoria Road in the National League on Monday, boss John Still would have celebrated a year back in charge of his beloved club.

In that time, there have certainly been some highs, but plenty of lows too.

To celebrate Still’s one-year anniversary, we look back at three of the best so far.

Plymouth Argyle (A), April 23: This 3-2 win came as a complete shock, given that Daggers had just been relegated and the Pilgrims were targeting automatic promotion. Instead, the Essex club upset the form book with Clevid Dikamona, Matty Cash and Chrisitan Doidge all netting in the first half. Of course, it just wouldn’t be Daggers without a late scare as Plymouth hit back in the second half, but Still’s troops held on.

Eastleigh (A), October 8: Probably one of Still’s favourite wins this season, not least because he outwitted his old adversary,

then-Spitfires boss Ronnie Moore. Without skipper Scott Doe due to suspension and midfielder Andre Boucaud, who was on international duty, Daggers had to name a fairly young XI at Ten Acres. Yet the young squad looked to have come of age that day, as Corey Whitely struck a well-deserved second-half winner in a 1-0 victory.

Dover Athletic (A), December 3: Such a professional display from Daggers in the first half to nullify the threat of a Whites side who were conquering all comers in the weeks before. Yes, the early Jordan Maguire-Drew goal was fortunate, but the Essex club deserved their lead at the break, with Paul Benson also netting. Again, Dover came back in the second half, but Daggers were well worth their 2-1 win.

Sadly, there have been some low points in Still’s tenure too...

Gateshead (H), November 12: No two ways about it, this 5-0 loss is the worst result of Still’s third stint in charge so far, and let’s hope it stays that way.

Leyton Orient (A), April 16: While it was far from being one of their worst displays under Still, it was the game that saw Daggers relegated from the Football League after nine seasons. After a dreadful first half, Still appeared to have rallied his troops at half time as they came from two goals down to draw level, before conceding a third that proved the final nail in the coffin.

Newport County (A), January 23: This 2-2 draw was the game where we realised, if we’re being honest, Daggers were doomed. To be two goals up away against fellow strugglers in poor form and throw it away in the final seven minutes was criminal. It was certainly a long journey back from Wales after seeing that capitulation.

