Dagenham & Redbridge boss John Still admits training is now non-contact to avoid further injuries

16:00 29 December 2016

Simeon Akinola of Braintree Town and Jordan Maguire-Drew of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Daggers boss hopes radical step solves injury crisis

Boss John Still has revealed Dagenham & Redbridge are training non-contact in a bid to cure the National League outfit’s injury woes.

No fewer than seven players missed the loss at Braintree Town on Boxing Day through injury, many of whom are unlikely to feature against the Iron on Monday.

Magnus Okuonghae could add to the list of injured players after picking up a nasty cut to his eye at Cressing Road, and Still says the number of players unavailable makes it difficult to name a consistent starting XI.

“It’s not even the lack of experience (that hurts), it’s the chopping and changing, trying to be settled, to train with the people who are going to play on the Saturday,” he said.

“It’s just not possible at the moment. We actually train non-contact at the moment.”

What could make it even more difficult for Still to name a consistent line-up is the upcoming transfer window, with January set to be a busy month for Daggers.

Though National League clubs can sign players outside of the window, Still may be forced into the market to solve his injury crisis and also replenish his squad, with both Oliver Hawkins and Corey Whitely attracting interest.

And Still confirmed he is in the market for players in January, not least to bolster his depleted squad.

“We’re looking to bring a couple in in this window. People ask how long will so-and-so be out, I don’t know. I thought we’d see a little light at the end of the tunnel,” he added.

“We’re still without Craig Robson, Matt Robinson, Fejiri Okenabirhie – I don’t know how long they’ll be out.

“I didn’t want to bring Sam back at Braintree, but I wanted stability in my team. We did some work in the week looking to play like we did at Dover Athletic, but then ‘Gutts’ (Luke Guttridge) got injured and we couldn’t do that.”

