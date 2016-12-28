Dagenham & Redbridge boss John Still admits he was surprised to see Scott Doe sent off

Scott Doe of Dagenham & Redbridge leaves the pitch having been sent off at Braintree Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Daggers manager reveals he was unaware his skipper had been shown a yellow card in the first half against the Iron

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Magnus Okuonghae of Dagenham & Redbridge leaves the pitch with a head injury at Braintree Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo) Magnus Okuonghae of Dagenham & Redbridge leaves the pitch with a head injury at Braintree Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Dagenham & Redbridge boss John Still admits he was a little surprised when he saw Scott Doe sent off at Braintree Town – because he thought his skipper had only received his first yellow card.

The Daggers captain was dismissed for a second bookable offence in the 59th minute after a crunching tackle on Ebou Adams, though there was some confusion.

Doe could be heard asking referee Anthony Serrano to look in his book to see if he had been booked before, while his team-mates protested that he got the ball.

Even the Press Association, who provide live statistics for National League games, did not have Doe down initially as having picked up a yellow card in the first half, so it seems Still was not alone in being surprised when the defender was given a second yellow card.

“I didn’t know Scott got a yellow card in the first half, I’m at a loss with that so I don’t know,” said the Daggers boss.

“The second one, it looked like a yellow, but I didn’t realise that he had been booked.”

Doe then walked past, so Still turned to his skipper and asked: “Did he give you a yellow card in the first half?”

“Not over there, he walked into the box and gave me one,” was the reply from Doe.

Still added: “I wasn’t aware he gave Scott a yellow in the first half, but obviously he did.”

Daggers suffered a further blow late on as Magnus Okuonghae, who had come on to shore up the defence in Doe’s absence, was forced off with a nasty cut to his eye.

Despite being down to nine men, though, Daggers still pressed on in search of an equaliser and were unlucky not to find one, but their boss knows they should have done better with their chances.

“Even with nine men, we had a right go at it and even at the end, their keeper has made a great save from ‘Hawks’ (Oliver Hawkins)”, added Still.

“‘Benno’ (Paul Benson) should have done better with a header and Corey Whitely too, when he tried to roll his foot over the ball for a bit of space when he could have hit. I’m disappointed with the result, but not particularly with what I saw.”