Dagenham & Redbridge blog: Selling Chris Assombalonga was a bad move

11:00 19 January 2017

Christian Assombalonga left Dagenham & Redbridge for Billericay Town last week (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Daggers fan Daniel Law is writing a blog during the 2016/17 season

Corey Whitely of Dagenham & Redbridge scores the opening goal at Bromley in September (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)Corey Whitely of Dagenham & Redbridge scores the opening goal at Bromley in September (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

After writing last week’s post, the news filtered through that Dagenham & Redbridge had sold Chris Assombalonga to Billericay Town of the Ryman Premier. Considering Daggers might be extremely fortunate to keep hold of top scorer Oliver Hawkins in this transfer window, it smacks me as a ridiculous bit of business allowing Assombalonga to leave. Despite scoring just the one goal, it’s important to remember this was the 26-year-old’s first venture into full-time football and though he looked like he had the ability to progress, he found his game time limited.

If Hawkins does leave in January, or Corey Whitely for that matter, of course it would be a huge boost financially for the Victoria Road side, but would the money be given to boss John Still to bring in an adequate replacement? I highly doubt it.

As for this weekend, Daggers return to the National League and host a Bromley side that have, somewhat unbelievably, yet to be involved in a goalless draw in all competitions this season. The Ravens are in poor form, having lost all three of their matches since the turn of the year, including a 2-1 home loss to Welling United of the National League South in the FA Trophy last weekend.

Despite their recent struggles, however, Neil Smith’s men do contain some dangerous players, notably winger Blair Turgott, who is their top scorer with nine goals this season. Fellow former Daggers Bradley Goldberg, Louis Dennis, George Porter and Adam Cunnington will also be looking to haunt their old team. Another player to watch for Bromley is Tobi Sho-Silva, who looked lively against the Essex club back in September despite not scoring. It seems that Bromley’s current spot in midtable, and their current form, belies what a talented squad they have at their disposal.

Jordan Maguire-Drew of Dagenham & Redbridge celebrates scoring the second goal at Bromley in September (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)Jordan Maguire-Drew of Dagenham & Redbridge celebrates scoring the second goal at Bromley in September (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Come on you Daggers!

